  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Buddy Technologies Limited
  News
  Summary
    BUD   AU000000BUD3

BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(BUD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Buddy Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - BUD

03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BUD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

28,637,616

02/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21121184316

1.3

ASX issuer code

BUD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BUDAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

3,637,616

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please see Schedule 1 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 28 January 2022 for a summary of the terms of BUD's Incentive Plan, available at:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211229/pdf/454m6twg3d2zcm.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,296,296

R Borenstein

R Borenstein

1,944,445

S Gates

S Gates

396,875

J Nelson

M Nelson

Issue date 2/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

+securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,637,616

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued under employee share plan for nil consideration

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.000000

personal

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211229/pdf/454m6twg3d2zcm.pdf

Number of +securities to be quoted

25,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Please see Schedule 1 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 28 January 2022 for a summary of the terms of

BUD's Incentive Plan.https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211229/pdf/454m6twg3d2zcm.pdf

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

For

+securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Buddy Technologies Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 28,8 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2021 -12,5 M -9,10 M -9,10 M
Net Debt 2021 25,4 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,9 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Buddy Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David P. McLauchlan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Jacroux Chief Financial Officer
Richard Borenstein Non-Executive Chairman
Travis Gerber Chief Operating Officer
Paul Russell Executive Director & VP-Software Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-42.86%20
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.30%2 211 201
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-19.41%77 889
SEA LIMITED-43.45%71 085
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-16.94%63 759
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.50%47 110