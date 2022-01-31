Buddy Technologies : December 2021 Monthly Appendix 4C

Appendix 4C
Month cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Loan facility: PFG Line of Credit (revolver)
Total drawn at 31 December 2021: US$7.9 million
Total Facility Amount: US$10 million
Use of funds: Working capital
Lender: Partners For Growth
Interest Rate: 12.5%.
Secured or unsecured: secured by receivables and inventory
Payment: Revolving LoC
Term: December 2023
Loan facility: PFG Term Loans
Total drawn at 31 December 2021: US$3.7 million
Loan: Term Loan
Total Facility Amount: US$3.7 million
Use of funds: refinancing previously existing debt
Lenders: Partners For Growth
Interest Rate: 12.5%
Secured or unsecured: secured by company assets
Payment: Monthly payments of principal of US$128,920 plus interest due.
Term: May 2024
Loan facility: PFG Convertible Promissory Notes
Total drawn at 31 December 2021: US$4.25 million
Total Facility Amount: US$4.25 million
Use of funds: refinancing previously existing debt
Lenders: Partners For Growth
Interest Rate: 12.5% (see also payment below)
Secured or unsecured: secured by company assets
Payment: Interest due monthly until converted or paid. The Convertible Notes are convertible (all or some) into shares of the Company at a conversion price of A$0.025 per share. If not converted, on the maturity date, the Company would repay PFG the principal amount plus any accrued interest.
Term: August 2021 to 4 May 2024
Loan facility: Loan Facility 1
Total drawn at 31 December 2021: AUD$0.4 million
Total Facility Amount: $1.5 million
Use of funds: Working capital
Lender: DM Capital Management Pty. Ltd.
Interest Rate: 10%.
Secured or unsecured: unsecured
Payment: upon maturity (26 November 2022)
Term: 26 May 2021 - 26 November 2022
Loan facility: Loan Facility 2
Total drawn at 31 December 2021: nil
Total Facility Amount: $1.5 million
Use of funds: Working capital
Lender: Anfield Group Pty. Ltd.
Interest Rate: 10%.
