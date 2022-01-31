Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/31 12:10:31 am
0.012 AUD   +9.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Buddy Technologies : December 2021 Monthly Appendix 4C

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



Appendix 4C

Monthly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

Buddy Technologies Limited

ABN

Month ended

21 121 184 316

31 December 2021

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current Month

Year to date (6

$A'000

months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1,901

14,379

1.2 Payments for

(a)

research and development & web costs

(71)

(383)

(b)

product manufacturing and operating

(1,163)

(6,674)

costs

(c)

advertising and marketing

(311)

(796)

(d)

leased assets

(e)

staff costs

(523)

(3,724)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(214)

(971)

  1. Dividends received (see note 3)
  2. Interest received

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(466)

(1,683)

1.6

Income taxes paid

(28)

1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

1.8

Other (FX & restructuring costs)

(905)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(847)

(784)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

  1. entities
  2. businesses
  3. property, plant and equipment
  4. investments
  5. intellectual property

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)
Page 1

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Legal/77438435_2

Legal/77854779_2

Appendix 4C Month cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows



(f) other non-current assets

2.2

Proceeds from disposal of:

(a)

entities

(b)

businesses

(c)

property, plant and equipment

(d)

investments



(e)

intellectual property

(f) other non-current assets

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5

Other (notes receivable)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

activities



3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

equity securities or convertible debt

securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

borrowings



3.8

Dividends paid

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

activities

4.

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents for the period

  1. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
  2. Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
  3. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Legal/77438435_2

Legal/77854779_2

Current Month

Year to date (6

$A'000

months)

$A'000

--

6,595

(401)

410

(176)(5,902)

(682)

(176)20

2,3382,092

(847)(784)

-

-

Page 2

Appendix 4C

Month cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current Month

Year to date (6

$A'000

months)

$A'000



4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(176)

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

(42)

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,273

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current month

equivalents

$A'000

at the end of the month (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

707

5.2

Call deposits

566

  1. Bank overdrafts
  2. Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,273

month (should equal item 4.6 above)

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

  1. Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
  2. Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2

20

(55)

1,273

Previous month

$A'000

1,679

659

2,338

Current month

$A'000

nil

nil

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)
Page 3

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Legal/77438435_2

Legal/77854779_2

Appendix 4C Month cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B



7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at month

month end

end

$A'000

$A'000

24,956

22,355

24,95622,355



7.5

Unused financing facilities available at month end

2,601

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after month end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)
Page 4

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Legal/77438435_2

Legal/77854779_2



Appendix 4C

Month cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Loan facility: PFG Line of Credit (revolver)

Total drawn at 31 December 2021: US$7.9 million

Total Facility Amount: US$10 million

Use of funds: Working capital

Lender: Partners For Growth

Interest Rate: 12.5%.

Secured or unsecured: secured by receivables and inventory

Payment: Revolving LoC

Term: December 2023

Loan facility: PFG Term Loans

Total drawn at 31 December 2021: US$3.7 million

Loan: Term Loan

Total Facility Amount: US$3.7 million

Use of funds: refinancing previously existing debt

Lenders: Partners For Growth

Interest Rate: 12.5%

Secured or unsecured: secured by company assets

Payment: Monthly payments of principal of US$128,920 plus interest due.

Term: May 2024

Loan facility: PFG Convertible Promissory Notes

Total drawn at 31 December 2021: US$4.25 million

Total Facility Amount: US$4.25 million

Use of funds: refinancing previously existing debt

Lenders: Partners For Growth

Interest Rate: 12.5% (see also payment below)

Secured or unsecured: secured by company assets

Payment: Interest due monthly until converted or paid. The Convertible Notes are convertible (all or some) into shares of the Company at a conversion price of A$0.025 per share. If not converted, on the maturity date, the Company would repay PFG the principal amount plus any accrued interest.

Term: August 2021 to 4 May 2024

Loan facility: Loan Facility 1

Total drawn at 31 December 2021: AUD$0.4 million

Total Facility Amount: $1.5 million

Use of funds: Working capital

Lender: DM Capital Management Pty. Ltd.

Interest Rate: 10%.

Secured or unsecured: unsecured

Payment: upon maturity (26 November 2022)

Term: 26 May 2021 - 26 November 2022

Loan facility: Loan Facility 2

Total drawn at 31 December 2021: nil

Total Facility Amount: $1.5 million

Use of funds: Working capital

Lender: Anfield Group Pty. Ltd.

Interest Rate: 10%.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (01/12/19)
Page 5

Page 5

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Legal/77438435_2

Legal/77854779_2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Buddy Platform Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
