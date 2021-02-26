Buddy Technologies : Interim and Appendix 4D 31 December 2020

Log in
Contents

Corporate Information Directors' Report

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Condensed​ Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the Financial Statements

Directors' Declaration

Independent Auditor's review report ASX Appendix 4D

This financial report covers the Buddy Technologies Limited Group, consisting of Buddy Technologies Limited and its subsidiaries. The financial report is presented in Australian dollars.

Corporate Information

Directors:

Registered Office:

Richard Borenstein

Level 3, 12 Pirie Street

Non-Executive Chairman

Adelaide SA 5000, AUS

Telephone: +61 1800 831 317

David McLauchlan

Facsimile: +61 8 8125 5931

Group CEO & Executive Director

Websites:

www.buddy.com

John van Ruth Non-Executive Director

Rosemary Batt Non-Executive Director

Alan Robert Sparks Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary: Vicky Allinson

Chief Financial Officer: Richard Jacroux

Lawyers: Thomson Geer

Level 27, Exchange Tower 2 The Esplanade

Perth, WA 6000, AUS

Auditors:

RSM Australia Partners Level 21

55 Collins Street Melbourne, VIC 3000, AUS

Home Stock Exchange:

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace Perth, WA 6000, AUS

ASX Code:

BUD (Ordinary Shares)

Seattle Office:

www.lifx.com

300 Lenora Street #1591 Seattle, WA 98101 United States of America Telephone: +1-206-899-2525

Adelaide Office:

Level 3, 12 Pirie Street Adelaide SA 5000, AUS Telephone: +61 1800 831 317

Facsimile:

+ 61 8 8125 5931

Lifi Labs Management Pty Ltd: 105-115 Dover Street Cremorne, VIC 3121, AUS Telephone: (03) 9141 1155

Share Registry:

Link Market Services Limited Level 12, QV1 Building

250 St Georges Terrace

Bankers:

Westpac Banking Corporation 108 Stirling Highway Nedlands, WA 6009, AUS

Commonwealth Bank 100 King William Street Adelaide, SA 5000, AUS

Directors' Report

The Directors have pleasure in submitting their report of Buddy Technologies Limited ("Company") and it's controlled entities ("Group"), for the six months ended 31 December 2020.

DIRECTORS

The names and details of Directors in office at any time during the period were:

Richard Borenstein

Non Executive Chairman

David McLauchlan

CEO & Executive Director

John van Ruth

Non Executive Director

Rosemary Batt

Non Executive Director

Alan Sparks

Non Executive Director (appointed 15 December, 2020)

Directors have been in office since the start of the period to the date of this report.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Buddy Technologies Limited (ASX: BUD) helps customers of any size "make every space smarter". Buddy has two core businesses - its Commercial Business and Consumer Business.

Buddy Ohm and Buddy Managed Services are the company's core Commercial offerings that empower its customers to fully leverage digital technologies and their impact in a strategic and sustainable way. Buddy Ohm is a resource monitoring and analytics solution that provides energy monitoring, reporting and auditing services for commercial and industrial customers. Buddy Managed Services team licenses Buddy's technology platforms to customers for integration into their own products.

Buddy's Consumer Business trades under the LIFX brand. LIFX has established a leading market position as a provider of smart lighting solutions. The company's suite of Wi-Fi enabled lights are currently used in over one million homes, viewed as second only to lighting giant, Philips Hue. LIFX products are sold in over 100 countries worldwide, directly and via distribution and sales partnerships with leading retailers and ecommerce platforms.

RESULTS

The net loss attributable to members of the parent entity for the period ended 31 December 2020 amounted to ​$5.6 million (​2019: $14.8 million loss).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

For the six-months ending 31 December 2020, total revenues generated from customers were $17.3 million representing a 18.7% decrease from $21.2 million in the same period in the prior year. In addition, the Company recognized $108 thousand of finance income ($87 thousand in the prior year), $1.1 million of government grants and subsidies (nil in the prior year) and $909 thousand of government rebates ($27 thousand in the prior year).

After deducting total expenses of $25.7 million, the Company recorded a loss for the period of $5.6 million. In the prior year, total expenses were $36.1 million resulting in a loss of $14.8 million for the same period.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.002 ($0.007 in the prior year).

As at 31 December 2020, total equity was $34.6 million with total assets of $83.2 million and liabilities of $48.6 million. At 30 June 2020, there was $79.2 million in assets and $52.6 million in

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Buddy Platform Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 19:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 31,0 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2020 -45,3 M -34,9 M -34,9 M
Net Debt 2020 12,3 M 9,49 M 9,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 136 M 108 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,6x
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Buddy Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David P. McLauchlan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Jacroux Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Richard Borenstein Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Russell Vice President-Engineering
John van Ruth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-11.54%117
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.63%58 114
BEIJING KINGSOFT OFFICE SOFTWARE, INC.-12.21%25 769
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-7.31%17 260
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-6.65%13 193
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.43%12 263
