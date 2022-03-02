Log in
    BUD   AU000000BUD3

BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(BUD)
Buddy Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BUD

03/02/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 02, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BUDAD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

35,119,098

02/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21121184316

1.3

ASX issuer code

BUD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

BUDAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

2/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please refer to AGM Notice for terms of Plan

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211229/pdf/454m6twg3d2zcm.pdf

Issue details

Number of +securities

35,119,098

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,483,887,330

BUDOA : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUL-2024

212,652,132

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BUDAH : CONVERTIBLE NOTES

4,250,000

BUDAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

50,532,765

BUDAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

122,802,725

BUDAF : WARRANTS

50,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Buddy Technologies Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
