Buddy Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BUD

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
21121184316
1.3
ASX issuer code
BUD
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
2/3/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
ASX +security code and description
BUDAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
2/3/2022
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
personalFor
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please refer to AGM Notice for terms of Plan
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211229/pdf/454m6twg3d2zcm.pdf
Issue details
Number of +securities
35,119,098
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BUD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
3,483,887,330
BUDOA : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUL-2024
212,652,132
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BUDAH : CONVERTIBLE NOTES
4,250,000
BUDAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
50,532,765
BUDAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
122,802,725
BUDAF : WARRANTS
50,000,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
