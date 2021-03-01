Buddy Technologies : Releases Pro Forma Unaudited 1H FY2021 Results

ASX MARKET RELEASE

Buddy Announces Unaudited Pro Forma Impact on 1H FY2021 Half-Yearly Results from Material Subsequent Matters

SUMMARY

● The Company released its 1H FY 2021 half-yearly Appendix 4D results on 26 February 2021

● Those results did not include a series of material subsequent matters that occurred in early January 2021

● On a pro forma, unaudited basis, shareholders are hereby provided with a summary of the financial impact of these events, which will be detailed in the full year, audited accounts (and in the March 2021 quarter Appendix 4C filing)

● On a pro forma, unaudited basis, the 31 December 2020 ○ working capital (current assets minus current liabilities) would have been positive A$349 thousand (rather than negative A$22.3 million) and the current ratio would have improved from 0.49 to 1.02; ○ net profit would have been A$6.6 million (up from a net loss of A$5.6 million); ○ total liabilities would have dropped to A$33.9 million (from A$48.6 million); ○ total equity would have increased to A$49.8 million (up from A$34.6 million).



1 March 2021 - Adelaide, Australia

Buddy Technologies Limited ("Company") (ASX:BUD), a leader in IoT and cloud-based solutions for making spaces smarter, is pleased to provide further details on the material matters subsequent to the 1H FY2021 Appendix 4D published to the ASX on 26 February 2021.

The 1H FY2021 Appendix 4D makes reference to a series of material transactions that completed in January 2021, and which accordingly, are not reflected in the 31 December

2020 financial statements. These were:

1. Debt Forgiveness: US$10 million of Deferred Acquisition Consideration and accrued interest was forgiven by the holder of debt, thus reducing the amount of current liabilities by A$13 million.

2. Term Loan and Credit Line: The company entered into a US$20 million loan facility with interest of 12.5% with Partners for Growth ("PFG") which included:

a. US$10 million Term Loan repayable in equal installments over 40 months beginning 1 April 2021, with proceeds used as follows:

i. US$5.8 million (A$7.5 million) to pay the unforgiven remainder of the Deferred Acquisition Consideration

ii. US$4.2 million (A$5.5 million) to reduce borrowings outstanding at 31 December 2020 b. US$10 million revolving Line of Credit with a term of 36 months of which

US$6.5 million (A$8.4 million) was drawn in January 2021 with proceeds used as follows:

i. US$2.5 million (A$3.3 million) to fully repay balance on existing working capital loan

ii. US$1.0 million (A$1.3 million) to pay suppliers

iii. US$579 thousand (A$751 thousand) to settle fees, expenses and interest related to the facility

iv. The balance of the first draw of US$2.4 million (A$3.1 million) increased the Company's cash on hand.

3. The Company issued 62,421,349 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") at an issue price of $0.052 per Share (with an aggregate value of US$2.5 million, being A$3.2 million at approximately US$0.04 per Share) on 5 January 2021 to PFG, which if sold by PFG will reduce the Term Loan at an equivalent value to the proceeds. In the event that PFG sells the Shares issued to them at a price below the issue price, the Company would be required to repay PFG the difference between the sale price of those Shares and US$2.5 million. For the pro forma results, we have assumed that the proceeds obtained from the Shares sold by PFG will be US$2.5 million.

4. 50 million options held by Luminous were cancelled and 50 million warrants (each exercisable into one Share) were granted to PFG, with an expiry date 5 years from date of issue and an exercise price of A$0.058 per Share. For the pro forma results, we have assumed, based on current market prices and volatility, that the net effect would be a decrease in expenses of A$323 thousand.

In order to provide shareholders with a better understanding of the impact of the above transactions, the Company has determined to provide shareholders with the following unaudited, pro forma financials. These pro forma financials do not replace the actual historical financials contained in the 1H FY2021 Appendix 4D dated 26 February 2021, but rather, provide shareholders with further details on the magnitude of these material subsequent matters.

The actual impact of these transactions will be detailed in the Company's full year, audited accounts, and in the Company's March 2021 Appendix 4C filing (which will be provided to shareholders at the end of April 2021).

For and on behalf of Buddy Technologies Limited,

David P. McLauchlan

Chief Executive Officer Buddy Technologies Limited.