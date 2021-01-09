Budimex : Current report no 2 / 2021

Date: January 7, 2021 1:07 PM

The Management Board of Budimex S.A. informs that in O4 2020, Budimex Nieruchomości Sp. z o.o. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Budimex S.A.) concluded 473 preliminary agreements on the sale of residential premises, compared to 369 agreements concluded in Q4 2019. Therefore, in the period from January to December 2020, the Company concluded 1,672 similar contracts, compared to 1,655 contracts concluded in the previous year.

In turn, the number of notarial deeds transferring the ownership of residential premises concluded in Q4 2020 amounted to 199, compared to 305 contracts concluded in Q4 2019. Therefore, in the period from January to December 2020, the Company concluded 1,286 similar contracts, compared to 1,534 contracts concluded in the previous year.

The excellent result in the pre-sale of flats achieved in 2020 is the consequence of the Company's broad housing offer and the structural demand for housing in the largest cities. The number of concluded notarial deeds is in line with the hand-over schedule assumed by the Company. At the same time, both figures demonstrate positive sentiments among consumers.