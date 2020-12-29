Budimex : Current report no 72 / 2020

Date: December 22, 2020 11:03 AM
Performance of civil works under project named: 'Construction of a waterway connecting the Vistula Lagoon with the Gdańsk Bay - Part II' - selection of bid of Budimex S.A.
The Management Board of Budimex S.A. announces that on 22 December 2020, the Director of the Maritime Authority in Gdynia informed the Company that its bid had been selected as the most advantageous one in the tender for Performance of civil works under project named: 'Construction of a waterway connecting the Vistula Lagoon with the Gdańsk Bay - Part II'.
Bid value: PLN 466,726,543.76 net
The total number of orders with the same Ordering Party in the last 12 months amounted to PLN 0 net. The highest-valued order is the aforementioned bid (or another contract).
Terms of the highest value contract:
Bid value: PLN 466,726,543.76 net
Works commencement date: on the Contract date
Works completion date: 24 months from the conclusion of the Contract
Guarantee period: 5 years.
Warranty period: 5 years.
Advance payment: up to 20% of the Approved Contract Amount
Payment terms: 30 days from the day of delivery of a correctly issued VAT invoice to the Ordering Party by the Contractor
Bank performance bond: 5% of the Approved Gross Contract Amount
Relevant terms and conditions of the Contract, which are characteristic of this Contract, in particular those which differ from the terms and conditions commonly used for the type of contract: none
Maximum amount of contractual penalty paid by the Contractor: 15% of the Approved Gross Contract Amount
Maximum amount of contractual penalty paid by the Ordering Party: none
Contractual penalties payable by the Contractor do not deviate from market standards
Penalties payable by the Ordering Party do not deviate from market standards.
The Ordering Party reserves the right to seek damages under generally applicable rules if the amount of loss sustained exceeds the amount of the stipulated contractual penalty
Other terms and conditions of the contract do not differ from the market standards.
The total value of contracts concluded between Budimex and its subsidiaries and the Director of the Maritime Authority in Gdynia, including the bid value, exceeds the threshold of PLN 0 thousand net (threshold determined once a year)
Disclaimer
Budimex SA published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 07:58:01 UTC