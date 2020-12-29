Budimex : Current report no 72 / 2020

Date: December 22, 2020 11:03 AM

The Management Board of Budimex S.A. announces that on 22 December 2020, the Director of the Maritime Authority in Gdynia informed the Company that its bid had been selected as the most advantageous one in the tender for Performance of civil works under project named: 'Construction of a waterway connecting the Vistula Lagoon with the Gdańsk Bay - Part II'.

Bid value: PLN 466,726,543.76 net

The total number of orders with the same Ordering Party in the last 12 months amounted to PLN 0 net. The highest-valued order is the aforementioned bid (or another contract).

Terms of the highest value contract:

Works commencement date: on the Contract date

Works completion date: 24 months from the conclusion of the Contract

Guarantee period: 5 years.

Warranty period: 5 years.

Advance payment: up to 20% of the Approved Contract Amount

Payment terms: 30 days from the day of delivery of a correctly issued VAT invoice to the Ordering Party by the Contractor

Bank performance bond: 5% of the Approved Gross Contract Amount

Relevant terms and conditions of the Contract, which are characteristic of this Contract, in particular those which differ from the terms and conditions commonly used for the type of contract: none

Maximum amount of contractual penalty paid by the Contractor: 15% of the Approved Gross Contract Amount

Maximum amount of contractual penalty paid by the Ordering Party: none

Contractual penalties payable by the Contractor do not deviate from market standards

Penalties payable by the Ordering Party do not deviate from market standards.

The Ordering Party reserves the right to seek damages under generally applicable rules if the amount of loss sustained exceeds the amount of the stipulated contractual penalty

Other terms and conditions of the contract do not differ from the market standards.

The total value of contracts concluded between Budimex and its subsidiaries and the Director of the Maritime Authority in Gdynia, including the bid value, exceeds the threshold of PLN 0 thousand net (threshold determined once a year)