BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED    1876   KYG1674K1013

BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED

(1876)
Budweiser Brewing APAC : UPDATE ON GRANT OF VOLUNTARY SHARES, PURCHASED SHARES AND RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

03/26/2021 | 09:49am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited ϵ۾ԭ˄છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(A company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1876)

UPDATE ON GRANT OF VOLUNTARY SHARES, PURCHASED SHARES AND RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

We refer to (a) the announcements of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (the "Company") dated 3 March 2020 and 20 March 2020 in relation to the grant of, among others, Purchased Shares to certain eligible employees under the PB Plan (the "March 2020 Grant") and (b) the announcement of the Company dated 1 March 2021 in relation to the grant of Voluntary Shares and RSUs to certain eligible employees under the SBC Plan and the New RSU Plan (the "March 2021 Grant"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as used in the respective announcement.

The Company wishes to confirm the final grant details, after processing all final elections made by the grantees and certain other deductions to final entitlements, as follows:

Grant

Grantees

Final number

March 2020 Grant

Eligible employees

29,586 Purchased Shares

under the PB Plan

March 2021 Grant

Eligible employees

30,343 Voluntary Shares and

under the SBC Plan

106,566 RSUs

Eligible employees

564,659 RSUs

under the New RSU Plan

Save for the above, all other information regarding the March 2020 Grant and the March 2021 Grant remains the same as disclosed in the respective announcement.

By Order of the Board

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

Bryan Warner

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Jan Craps as Co-Chair and Executive Director, Mr. Carlos Brito as Co-Chair and Non-executive Director, Ms. Katherine Barrett (Mr. John Blood as her alternate) and Mr. Nelson Jamel (Mr. David Almeida as his alternate) as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Martin Cubbon, Ms. Mun Tak Marjorie Yang and Ms. Katherine King-suen Tsang as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 13:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 655 M - -
Net income 2020 606 M - -
Net cash 2020 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 66,2x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 40 079 M 40 075 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,84 $
Last Close Price 3,01 $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Craps Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Lares Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Alves de Brito Co-Chairman
Martin Cubbon Independent Non-Executive Director
Mun Tak Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-8.59%38 899
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-8.42%123 066
HEINEKEN N.V.-4.78%62 794
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.5.53%43 991
AMBEV S.A.-4.22%42 865
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-2.40%26 964
