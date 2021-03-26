Budweiser Brewing APAC : UPDATE ON GRANT OF VOLUNTARY SHARES, PURCHASED SHARES AND RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited ϵ۾ԭ˄છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(A company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1876)

UPDATE ON GRANT OF VOLUNTARY SHARES, PURCHASED SHARES AND RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

We refer to (a) the announcements of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (the "Company") dated 3 March 2020 and 20 March 2020 in relation to the grant of, among others, Purchased Shares to certain eligible employees under the PB Plan (the "March 2020 Grant") and (b) the announcement of the Company dated 1 March 2021 in relation to the grant of Voluntary Shares and RSUs to certain eligible employees under the SBC Plan and the New RSU Plan (the "March 2021 Grant"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as used in the respective announcement.

The Company wishes to confirm the final grant details, after processing all final elections made by the grantees and certain other deductions to final entitlements, as follows:

Grant Grantees Final number March 2020 Grant Eligible employees 29,586 Purchased Shares under the PB Plan March 2021 Grant Eligible employees 30,343 Voluntary Shares and under the SBC Plan 106,566 RSUs Eligible employees 564,659 RSUs under the New RSU Plan

Save for the above, all other information regarding the March 2020 Grant and the March 2021 Grant remains the same as disclosed in the respective announcement.

By Order of the Board

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

Bryan Warner

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Jan Craps as Co-Chair and Executive Director, Mr. Carlos Brito as Co-Chair and Non-executive Director, Ms. Katherine Barrett (Mr. John Blood as her alternate) and Mr. Nelson Jamel (Mr. David Almeida as his alternate) as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Martin Cubbon, Ms. Mun Tak Marjorie Yang and Ms. Katherine King-suen Tsang as Independent Non-executive Directors.