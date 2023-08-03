By Yifan Wang

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC shares fell Thursday morning after the beer maker reported a first-half profit decline.

The stock dropped as much as 7.2% and was last down 5.2% at 17.30 Hong Kong dollars (US$2.22).

The selloff came after Budweiser said Thursday that first-half net profit fell 8% from a year earlier, dragged by higher costs and tax expenses.

The company also said the second quarter was "a challenging quarter" for its South Korea business, as sales fell due to a tough comparison base.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-23 2317ET