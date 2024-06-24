Bufab divests Bufab Lann AB and Hallborn Metall AB as part of the company's updated strategy

Bufab AB (publ) ("Bufab" or the "Company") has today signed an agreement to divest its manufacturing companies Bufab Lann AB ("Lann") and Hallborn Metall AB ("Hallborn") to Arbona Industri AB ("Arbona") for a purchase price of SEK 230 million on a cash and debt free basis. The divestment is a result of the strategic review previously communicated by the Company and aims to maximize the value for Bufab's shareholders.

Lann and Hallborn are two companies that manufacture components through turning and milling. The divestment is in line with Bufab's previously communicated plan to evaluate strategic alternatives for the two companies, in light of the updated strategy presented by the Company in December 2023. The reason for the review is that Bufab sees the trading business and complimentary niche companies as its future core operation.

During the financial year 2023, the combined net sales for Lann and Hallborn amounted to approximately 5 percent of the Bufab group's total net sales.

"I am pleased that we are nearing the end of the strategic review that began in December 2023, and I see the divestments as part of streamlining Bufab's offering and as a step towards achieving our updated profitability targets. Arbona stood out early on in the process and feels like the right owner to take advantage of and drive Lann and Hallborn forward", says Erik Lundén, Bufab's President and CEO.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2024.

Advisors:

Clearwater is acting as financial advisor and Mannheimer Swartling is acting as legal advisor to Bufab in the transaction.