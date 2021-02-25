Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Bufab AB (publ)    BUFAB   SE0005677135

BUFAB AB (PUBL)

(BUFAB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 02/24 11:29:52 am
209.5 SEK   -0.48%
01:34aBUFAB GROUP : Bufab signs the Science-Based Targets Initiative for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
PU
02/23BUFAB GROUP : Invitation to Bufab's Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
02/11BUFAB : Q4 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bufab Group: Bufab signs the Science-Based Targets Initiative for reducing greenhouse gas emissions

02/25/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Värnamo, February 25, 2021

Bufab has signed the international Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) as a part of its efforts to further reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. The Group has thus committed to set targets that are aligned with the Paris Agreement, intended to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

'Our internal emission targets are already ambitious. However, the climate change is a global challenge and requires global solutions. Like some of our most ambitious customers, we now feel it's time to increase our ambition even further by joining the Science-Based Targets initiative. This will push us to develop our sustainability work and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the value chain. We also welcome the assessment of our targets and follow-up of our progress against them which form part of the science-based targets framework. Partnerships with both customers and our most important suppliers will be a key element of our plans to reach this new ambition.

Setting such an ambition is the right thing to do. But we also see it as an integral part of our industry leadership strategy, and a way to further improve our competitiveness with sustainable solutions, products and operations.' says Jörgen Rosengren, President and CEO of Bufab.

For more information about Bufab's sustainability work, please visit www.bufab.com, or see our Sustainability Report for 2020, which will be published during March, 2021.

About the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi)
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Companies are responding by committing to set science-based emissions reduction targets that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. More information is available at sciencebasedtargets.org.

About Bufab
Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab's Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers' value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,300 employees. Bufab's net sales for 2020 amounted to SEK 4.8 billion and the operating margin was 10.1 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker 'BUFAB'. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.


Documents

Disclaimer

Bufab AB published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BUFAB AB (PUBL)
01:34aBUFAB GROUP : Bufab signs the Science-Based Targets Initiative for reducing gree..
PU
02/23BUFAB GROUP : Invitation to Bufab's Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
02/11BUFAB : Q4 2020
PU
02/11BUFAB GROUP : Year-end report 2020
AQ
02/08BUFAB GROUP : Save the date – Bufab's Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
02/05BUFAB GROUP : Invitation to the presentation of Bufab's year-end report 2020
PU
2020BUFAB GROUP : Interim Report January - September 2020
PU
2020BUFAB GROUP : Interim Report January - September 2020
AQ
2020BUFAB GROUP : Invitation to the presentation of Bufab's Q3 report 2020
PU
2020BUFAB GROUP : Bufab's Nomination Committee appointed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 719 M 571 M 571 M
Net income 2020 285 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 733 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 7 786 M 937 M 942 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 295
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart BUFAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bufab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUFAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 250,00 SEK
Last Close Price 209,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jörgen Fritz Rosengren President & Chief Executive Officer
Markus Andersson Chief Financial Officer
Sven-Olof Patrik Kulldorff Chairman
Paul Hans Gunnar Björstrand Independent Director
Eva Nilsagård Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUFAB AB (PUBL)7.77%937
FASTENAL COMPANY-4.16%26 935
W.W. GRAINGER,INC.-5.58%20 252
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.3.12%4 857
DIPLOMA PLC9.03%4 191
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.33%3 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ