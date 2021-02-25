Bufab Group: Bufab signs the Science-Based Targets Initiative for reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Värnamo, February 25, 2021

Bufab has signed the international Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) as a part of its efforts to further reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. The Group has thus committed to set targets that are aligned with the Paris Agreement, intended to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

'Our internal emission targets are already ambitious. However, the climate change is a global challenge and requires global solutions. Like some of our most ambitious customers, we now feel it's time to increase our ambition even further by joining the Science-Based Targets initiative. This will push us to develop our sustainability work and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the value chain. We also welcome the assessment of our targets and follow-up of our progress against them which form part of the science-based targets framework. Partnerships with both customers and our most important suppliers will be a key element of our plans to reach this new ambition.

Setting such an ambition is the right thing to do. But we also see it as an integral part of our industry leadership strategy, and a way to further improve our competitiveness with sustainable solutions, products and operations.' says Jörgen Rosengren, President and CEO of Bufab.

About the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Companies are responding by committing to set science-based emissions reduction targets that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. More information is available at sciencebasedtargets.org.

