    BUFAB   SE0005677135

BUFAB AB (PUBL)

(BUFAB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/19 07:39:56 am EDT
343.25 SEK   -2.21%
BUFAB GROUP : Invitation to the presentation of Bufab's Q1 report 2022
PU
04/07BUFAB GROUP : Bufab discontinues its small operations in Russia
PU
03/30BUFAB GROUP : Bufab publishes Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2021
AQ
Bufab Group: Invitation to the presentation of Bufab's Q1 report 2022

04/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Bufab AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo 19 April 2022

Bufab will release the interim report for the first quarter of 2022on Thursday 21 April 2022 at 07:30 am (CET). The report and a presentation will be available on www.bufab.com/investors.

Johan Lindqvist, President & CEO and Marcus Söderberg, CFO will present the financial result on a conference call the same day at 09:00 CET. The conference will be held in English.

In order to participate in the conference call, please use the dial - in details below. Callers are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes in advance as a short registration with the call operator is required.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Tel number

+44 (0) 203 0095710

United Kingdom 08003767425
Sweden, Stockholm 0850692185
United States, New York 19177200178

Conference ID: 4298442

For further information, please contact:
Marcus Söderberg, CFO, Bufab Group, telephone: +46 370 69 69 66

About Bufab
Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab's Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers' value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden and today is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,500 employees. Bufab's net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 5.9 billion and the operating margin was 11.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BUFAB". Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.


Disclaimer

Bufab AB published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 11:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
