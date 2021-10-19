Bufab Group: Invitation to the presentation of Bufab's Q3 report 2021

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo 19 October 2021

Bufab will release the interim report for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday 27 October 2021 at 07:30 am (CET). The report and a presentation will be available on www.bufab.com/investors.

Johan Lindqvist, CEO and Marcus Söderberg, CFO will present the financial result on a conference call the same day at 10:00 CET. The conference will be held in English. In order to participate in the conference call, please use the dial - in details below. Callers are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes in advance as a short registration with the call operator is required.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Tel number +44 (0) 2071 928000 United Kingdom 08 445 718 892 Sweden, Stockholm 08 506 921 80 United States, New York 1 631 510 74 95

Conference ID: 9265615

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Söderberg, CFO, Bufab Group, telephone: +46 370 69 69 66

About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab's Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers' value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden and today is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,300 employees. Bufab's net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 5.3 billion and the operating margin was 11.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BUFAB". Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

Documents