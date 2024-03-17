WE ARE
THE GAMES MARKET
- The global video game market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 583.69 billion by 2030.
- During 2023, video game market sales totaled $184 billion, up 0.6% from a year earlier.
- Mobile games accounted for 49% of total sales, console games accounted for 29%, PC games accounted for 21%, and browser-based PC games accounted for 1%.
3
(Source: https://www.bankmycell.com/blog/video-game-industry-revenue)
THE GLOBAL GAMES MARKET IN 2023
4
ABOUT BUFF
●
is a unique loyalty program
designed for gamers
- Play your favorite AAA games or Use your BuffPay card ➠ Earn points ➠ Redeem them for goods
- Available across platforms
- 41 employees, 3 locations (IL, SK, UA)
- Measure millions of gaming activities
1500+ GAMES SUPPORTED
Buff is the First Public Gaming Company in Israel
(2021)
5
REVENUE STREAMS
ADS REVENUES
DIRECT CAMPAIGNS
CARD FEES
MEMBERSHIP FEES
We display ads on our App and
Direct activation ads campaigns
Gamers can apply and receive a
Buff users can enjoy extra
while users are spending time on
by leading global brands, unique
BuffPay Credit card ,which they
benefits by becoming a Premium
our app we are getting payed for it.
value to brands and to Buff users.
can use for paying anywhere and
member and pay an annual /
accumulate Buffpay points for
monthly fee.
every transaction. Rewarding our
gamers for Playing & Paying.
6
2023 H2 HIGHLIGHTS
Focus on reduce burn rate and increase revenue, striving
to reach profitability
Quality users of Quantity, focused on high yield users Focus on direct campaigns, continue SOW with Overwolf Official Launch of BuffPay Israel with Isracard
Achieved profitability in Q4 based on company's
internal reports
7
From August 2023, Israeli gamers can issue a VISA credit card and use it for daily expenses and accumulate Buff points
Buffpay Shop for gamers - the best and most attractive online shop for gamers with discounts and exclusive offers only for card holders
Building a network of brands and sponsored companies to support this local operation
Due to Iron swords war, had to pause all campaign and re initiated in the beginning of 2024
8
PRODUCT MILESTONES AND NEXT STEPS
Scaling up Desktop activity
Continue development and growth for Mobile
Thriving to continue the direct campaigns
momentum
Credit card activation and continuation of
developing the user interface and offers
Improving monetization and retention
9
BUFF FINANCIALS
Comparison table
S&M->Income ratio has improved, combined with R&D and G&A reduction, leading to lower operating loss.
Revenues increase in Q4/23, mainly from direct campaigns in the amount of approximately $1.3M translated to operating profit.
Direct campaigns momentum continues during
Q1/24 with major brands, such as: Universal
Studios, Olympic Games, P&G and Pringles
10
