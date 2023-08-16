2023 H1 REPORT
Disclaimer
This Presentation by BUFF Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") has been made as a general Presentation about the Company and for the sake of summary and convenience only. The review presented in the Presentation is not intended to be an alternative to the need to review the reports that the Company release to the public from time to time in framework of its obligations under the law, including its report as of June 30, 2023 (in all its parts and appendices) and the company's immediate reports, as published by the Company in the Magna system and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution site.
This Presentation does not constitute a public offering of the Company's securities and should not be interpreted as such. The information included in this presentation neither constitute grounds for decision making with respect to an investment nor does it constitute a recommendation or opinion of an investment consultant or tax advisor. Investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, is not without risk. The purchase of the Company's securities requires an in-depth review of all information published by the Company alongside the need for legal, accounting and taxation analysis of the foregoing materials.
It should be emphasized that past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. In preparing This Presentation the Company also relied on information obtained from public sources. the Company may not have access to the facts and assumptions underlying the numerical data, market data and other information included in such public sourced.
The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.
The Presentation may include management information, which are not based on purely accounting rules information / or are "non-Gaap" information and are presented as providing an additional business point of view in relation to the Company's activities and business. These information do not constitute a substitute for the information detailed in its periodic and / or quarterly / semi-annual reports, including its financial statements and / or immediate reports.
This Presentation includes, among other things, Forward-Looking Information, as defined in the Securities Law, 1968, including forecasts, targets, assessments and estimates, including information presented by means of graphs, reviews or in any other or additional way, relating to events and / or future matters, the realization of which is uncertain and not under the control of the Company. This information is based on subjective assessments and assumptions, inherently uncertain and is based in part on an analysis of existing economic, business, legal and accounting information, statistical data published by various entities and authorities, professional publications, studies and surveys, the accuracy and / or completeness of which have not been independently examined by the Company. The realization or non-realization of the Forward-Looking Information may be impacted from risk factors characteristic of the Company as by developments in the economic environment in which the Company operates as well as by external factors such as regulation that may impact its activity. Therefore, it is hereby emphasized and clarified that the future de facto results and achievements of the Company may be materially different than those presented as Forward-Looking Information in this Presentation.
For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that the Company is under no obligation to update and/or modify the information included in the Presentation to reflect events and/ or circumstances taking place after the date in which the Presentation was prepared.
THE GAMES MARKET
- The gaming industry's worth is projected to reach US $221.4 billion in 2023 and $583.69 billion in 2030.
- The video games segment is expected to have an $88 average revenue per user (ARPU) in 2023.
- 3.26 billion people in the world play games this year. It is expected to grow by 3.8 billion in 2027.
- Despite Asia-Pacific being the most significant region in terms of revenue, North America is the largest video games market in the sub-region category. It is expected to reach $67.53 billion in 2023 and $80.9 billion by 2025.
- The US, China, Japan, South Korea, and the UK are the top countries with the most prominent gaming industry market share.
(Source:https://www.bankmycell.com/blog/video-game-industry-revenue)
ABOUT BUFF
- is a unique loyalty program for gamers
- Play your favorite games or use BuffPay card➠ Earn points ➠ Redeem them for goods
- App available across platforms
- Buff is theMETAVERSE we connect games achievements to real life rewards and real life purchases to in game rewards
Buff is the FirstPublic Gaming Company in Israel
REVENUE STREAMS
ADS REVENUES
DIRECT CAMPAIGNS
CARD FEES
MEMBERSHIP FEES
We display ads on our App and
Direct activation ads campaigns
Gamers can apply online and
Buff users can enjoy extra
while users are spending time on
by leading global brands, unique
receive a BuffPay Credit/Debit
benefits by becoming a Premium
our app we are getting payed for it.
value to brands and to Buff users.
card in USA or Israel, which they
member and pay an annual /
can use for paying anywhere and
monthly fee.
accumulate Buffpay points for
every transaction. Rewarding our
gamers for Playing & Paying.
