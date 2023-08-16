Disclaimer

This Presentation by BUFF Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") has been made as a general Presentation about the Company and for the sake of summary and convenience only. The review presented in the Presentation is not intended to be an alternative to the need to review the reports that the Company release to the public from time to time in framework of its obligations under the law, including its report as of June 30, 2023 (in all its parts and appendices) and the company's immediate reports, as published by the Company in the Magna system and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution site.

This Presentation does not constitute a public offering of the Company's securities and should not be interpreted as such. The information included in this presentation neither constitute grounds for decision making with respect to an investment nor does it constitute a recommendation or opinion of an investment consultant or tax advisor. Investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, is not without risk. The purchase of the Company's securities requires an in-depth review of all information published by the Company alongside the need for legal, accounting and taxation analysis of the foregoing materials.

It should be emphasized that past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. In preparing This Presentation the Company also relied on information obtained from public sources. the Company may not have access to the facts and assumptions underlying the numerical data, market data and other information included in such public sourced.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

The Presentation may include management information, which are not based on purely accounting rules information / or are "non-Gaap" information and are presented as providing an additional business point of view in relation to the Company's activities and business. These information do not constitute a substitute for the information detailed in its periodic and / or quarterly / semi-annual reports, including its financial statements and / or immediate reports.

This Presentation includes, among other things, Forward-Looking Information, as defined in the Securities Law, 1968, including forecasts, targets, assessments and estimates, including information presented by means of graphs, reviews or in any other or additional way, relating to events and / or future matters, the realization of which is uncertain and not under the control of the Company. This information is based on subjective assessments and assumptions, inherently uncertain and is based in part on an analysis of existing economic, business, legal and accounting information, statistical data published by various entities and authorities, professional publications, studies and surveys, the accuracy and / or completeness of which have not been independently examined by the Company. The realization or non-realization of the Forward-Looking Information may be impacted from risk factors characteristic of the Company as by developments in the economic environment in which the Company operates as well as by external factors such as regulation that may impact its activity. Therefore, it is hereby emphasized and clarified that the future de facto results and achievements of the Company may be materially different than those presented as Forward-Looking Information in this Presentation.

For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that the Company is under no obligation to update and/or modify the information included in the Presentation to reflect events and/ or circumstances taking place after the date in which the Presentation was prepared.