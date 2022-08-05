Buffalo Coal : Appointment of non-executive director

BUFFALO COAL CORP.

Registration number: 001891261

External company registration number: 2011/011661/10

Share code on the TSX Venture Exchange: BUF

Share code on the JSE Limited: BUC

ISIN: CA1194421014

("Buffalo Coal" or "Buffalo" or "the Group" or "the Company" or "the Issuer")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

August 5, 2022: Buffalo Coal announces that, further to the transaction between Resource Capital Fund V L.P. ("RCF V") and Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere") for the transfer of ownership of RCF V's securities holdings in the Company previously announced in the press release of the Company dated as of June 15, 2022, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr Alok Joshi as non-executive Board member with effect as of August 4, 2022.

Mr Joshi has more than two decades' global leadership experience, built over mining and manufacturing industry segments and geographically spread across Africa, South-East Asia, Western Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Mr Joshi specialises in cross-border mergers and acquisitions and will continue in his current role as Director Finance of Belvedere, based out of Dubai, UAE where he leads Belvedere's strategic growth and investment initiatives.

He played a pivotal role in the financial restructuring of Ikwezi Mining Limited, a South African based coal mining and processing company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, as its director from 2015 to 2020, and has a strong understanding of the South African and global coal markets. Mr Joshi also led Cemza (Pty) Ltd as its CEO, steering the greenfield venture to become a leading South African cement brand. He graduated from Sydenham College, Mumbai, articled with KPMG in India and is a Chartered Accountant (India).

Craig Wiggill, the chairman of the Board, commented as follows: "We are pleased that Alok will be joining the Buffalo Coal Board as a representative of Belvedere Resources DMCC. Both our Board and management team look forward to working with him in furtherance of our Company's goals."

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.