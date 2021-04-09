Buffalo Coal: Unprotected Strike at Aviemore Mine

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) announces that, on April 8, 2021 during the afternoon shift, approximately 130 employees at the Company's Aviemore mine refused to vacate their workstations and commenced with unprotected strike action. Underground employees have refused to return to surface whilst surface employees have refused to vacate the Company's premises unless their demands for immediate salary increases are met.

Management's efforts to convince these employees to cease their illegal and dangerous actions have been unsuccessful. The Company has been liaising with the recognized labour unions and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration ("CCMA") to secure the safe return of the workers to surface.

"It is unfortunate that some of our employees have decided not to follow recognized protocols and endanger their own and their fellow co-workers' health and safety through their illegal actions and intimidation. Management will continue to liaise in good faith with both the labour unions and the CCMA. The timing of these actions is unfortunate, considering the ongoing impact that COVID-19 has had on the Company's operational and financial performance," commented Emma Oosthuizen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

About Buffalo

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange ("AltX"), operated by the JSE Limited.

