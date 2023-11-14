Buhler Industries Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing agricultural equipment. The Company, through its subsidiaries and a joint venture, owns and operates manufacturing and warehousing facilities in Canada and the United States of America. The Company produces farm equipment for sale in Canada, the United States and overseas. The Company's brands include Farm King, Allied, Inland and Versatile. The Company's Farm King brand products are manufactured in Morden, Manitoba, Canada and have a range of warehouses across the United States and Canada for product setup and parts distribution. The Company operates several modern manufacturing plants and distribution centers and maintains several well-stocked parts warehouses. Its subsidiaries include Buhler Versatile Inc., Buhler Trading Inc., B.I.I. Fargo, Inc., Buhler Versatile USA Inc., Implement Sales Co. Inc., Haskett Properties Inc., ISCO Inc., Progressive Manufacturing Ltd. and John Buhler Inc.