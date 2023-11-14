Buhler Industries Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 60.14 million compared to CAD 65.29 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.4 million compared to CAD 2.54 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.06 compared to CAD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.06 compared to CAD 0.1 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 183.72 million compared to CAD 178.29 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 18.78 million compared to net loss of CAD 1.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.75 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.75 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.04 a year ago.
Buhler Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 14, 2023 at 05:41 pm EST
