Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBW   US1200761047

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.

(BBW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP : reg; BRINGS BACK POPULAR ONLINE SALE FOR ONE DAY ONLY

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP BRINGS BACK POPULAR ONLINE SALE FOR ONE DAY ONLY

The "NO LINE, ON-LINEBear-Building Sale!" returns on July 27, with furry friends starting at just $4

ST. LOUIS (JUL 22, 2021) - Build-A-Bear Workshop announced today that the popular "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear Building Sale!" will return on Tuesday, July 27. This fun virtual event was introduced in 2020 as a digital alternative to the iconic Pay Your Age promotion and is planned as a one-day sale this year. Available exclusively for members of the Build-A-BearBonus Club rewards program,the "NO LINE, ONLINE Bear Building Sale!" offers the best deals of the year and a special version of the Build-A-Bear experience from the comfort of home!

"We are thrilled to bring back the "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear Building Sale!" after an incredibly popular inaugural event last year. While our Workshops around the world have safety protocols in place and are open for Guests to visit, we wanted to provide a great virtual option for our Bonus Club members to shop from home and receive exceptional savings on some of our most popular products," said President and CEO, Sharon Price John.

Beginning at 10am CST on July 27, Guests can get a new furry friend for as little as $4, exclusively at www.buildabear.com. Bonus Club members can purchase up to four furry friends included in the sale. The online Bear Builder tool is a great way to make unique, customized furry friends that are sure to be loved by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear straight to homes - it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony and the chance to choose an outfit, accessorize and name for the furry friend! From cuddly Lil' Cubs to some of the most popular characters, the "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear Building Sale!" has something for everyone. It's the perfect opportunity to send a hug to a loved one or add to a collection of furry friends.

Bonus Club members can do their shopping at home and have their new furry friend delivered to their front door or anywhere in the country! Guests can select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside option to pick up their furry friends at the nearest local Workshop or choose delivery by Shipt and have it delivered direct to their doorstep that same day!

Get great deals all year long with the Count Your Candles program, which allows Guests 14 years old and under who visit the Workshop with a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member in the month of their birthday to 'Count Their Candles' and PAY THIER AGE for Build-A-Bear Workshop's Birthday Treat Bear.

Not a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member yet? Sign up todayto get all the exclusive details for this great sale.

Contact: Emily Fuhrman pr@buildabear.com

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In

addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A- Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

###

Disclaimer

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.
04:18pBUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP : reg; BRINGS BACK POPULAR ONLINE SALE FOR ONE DAY ONLY
PU
09:01aBUILD-A-BEAR : Workshop Brings Back Popular Online Sale For One Day Only
PR
06/25BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.(NYSE : BBW) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/25BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.(NYSE : BBW) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/25BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.(NYSE : BBW) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Inde..
CI
06/25BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.(NYSE : BBW) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at Build-A-Bear Workshop
MT
06/17INSIDER TRENDS : Build-A-Bear Workshop Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Build-A-Bear Workshop Slowed wit..
MT
06/16BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Announces Participation in the 2021 Jefferies Virt..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 348 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 350
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,70 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Managers and Directors
Sharon Price John President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Voin Todorovic Chief Financial Officer
Craig A. Leavitt Non-Executive Chairman
J. Christopher Hurt Chief Operating & Experience Officer
Eric R. Fencl Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.267.68%303
CHEWY, INC.-7.44%33 379
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY30.63%20 779
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.18.98%19 103
NEXT PLC12.14%14 066
POP MART INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-18.25%13 041