BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP : reg; OPENS NEW LOCATION AT SIX FLAGS MAGIC MOUNTAIN

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP® OPENS NEW LOCATION AT SIX FLAGS MAGIC MOUNTAIN

Build-A-Bear® Is the Perfect Destination for Fun for the Whole Family

ST. LOUIS, MO (October 27, 2022) - Build-A-Bear has announced it is opening a new store at Six Flags Magic Mountain Amusement Park Amusement Park in Valencia, California. This Build-A-Bear Workshop is the latest in a series of new locations focused on theme park and tourist destinations and will mark the first location within the Six Flags amusement park properties. The new Build-A-Bear Workshop is located in the Bugs Bunny World area of the park.

"We're so excited to be opening our doors at 'Thrill Capital of the World' and bringing the fun of Build-A- Bear Workshop to guests of Six Flags Magic Mountain," said Chris Hurt, Chief Operations and Experience Officer. "We know that the Build-A-Bear experience has the power to add a little more heart to life in a unique way, and we are so excited to see it come to life in this world class theme park."

This Workshop offers the signature Build-A-BearMake-Your-Own experience, with an assortment of furry friends, accessories, and products that appeal to kids and adults alike.

Build-A-Bear Workshop reported record-setting profitability in fiscal 2021 and an all-time high for revenue and profitability in its fiscal 2022 first quarter. The company's strategic growth plans are focused on advancing a broad-rangingand comprehensive digital transformation while continuing to leverage its expanded omnichannel capabilities, evolve its retail experience and add new store locations. This workshop is one of approximately 20 stores that Build-A-Bear previously announced it planned to open in fiscal 2022 through a combination of its corporately-managed and third-party retail models.

At Build-A-Bear Workshop, kids - and kids at heart - engage in a hands-on entertaining process to create their very own, personalized furry friends. The experience begins by choosing from a wide array of plush animals and then stuffing them with love with the assistance of a BEAR BUILDER® associate including participating in Build-A-Bear's iconic Heart Ceremony. A wide range of clothing and accessories allows each new friend to be customized and unique. The process completes when Guests fill out a birth certificate and then take the new furry friend home in a signature Cub CondoTM carrying case. The personal nature of the interactive experience often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection.

More information about Build-A-Bear Workshop stuffed animals, gifts, events and deals can be found at buildabear.com. Follow and share your stories with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTubeand Instagram.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. (NYSE: BBW)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and- mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.comincluding its online