  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBW   US1200761047

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.

(BBW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-11 pm EDT
21.77 USD   +0.37%
04:18pBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call
BU
12:07pFire Up the Fun with the New Dungeons & Dragons Release at Build-A-Bear
PR
04/27Build-a-bear entertainment inks groundbreaking new imprint deal with macmillan publishing and odd dot
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

05/11/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that the Company will report first quarter fiscal year 2023 results for the period ended April 29, 2023, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host its quarterly investor conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET on the same day.

The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780 (toll/international) or (877) 407-3982 (toll free). The access code is Build-A-Bear. The live Internet broadcast may be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com. The call is expected to conclude by 10 a.m. ET.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the internet and telephone. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available at the investor relations website for one year. A telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 1, 2023. The telephone replay is available by calling (412) 317-6671 (toll/international) or (844) 512-2921 (toll free). The access code is 13738110.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.:

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online “Bear-Builder” as well as the new “Bear Builder 3D Workshop”. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company’s mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 497 M - -
Net income 2024 - - -
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 -
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2025 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,69 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
Managers and Directors
Sharon Price John President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Voin Todorovic Chief Financial Officer
Craig A. Leavitt Non-Executive Chairman
Dara Meath Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
J. Christopher Hurt Chief Operating & Experience Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.-9.02%311
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY8.40%26 720
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.7.56%25 270
CHEWY, INC.-8.31%14 516
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.16.10%11 880
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-24.47%7 287
