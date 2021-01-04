Log in
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.    BBW

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.

(BBW)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. : Announces Participation in The ICR Conference 2021

01/04/2021 | 04:07pm EST
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2021 held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com and will remain available for 90 days following the event.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on “adding a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. The 500+ interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations provide guests of all ages an interactive entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing activity called the “Bear-Builder” at www.buildabear.com. In addition, the company leverages its brand’s power and equity beyond retail through entertaining content, wholesale products and non-plush consumer product categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.


