    BBW   US1200761047

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.

(BBW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
22.93 USD   -1.25%
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Participation in the ICR Conference 2023
BU
12/14Build-a-bear tycoon game by gamefam launches on roblox bringing iconic experience to life in the metaverse
PR
12/14Build-A-Bear Tycoon Game by Gamefam Launches on Roblox Bringing Iconic Experience to Life in the Metaverse
CI
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Participation in the ICR Conference 2023

12/27/2022 | 04:11pm EST
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com and will remain available for 90 days following the event.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online “Bear-Builder” as well as the new “Bear Builder 3D Workshop”. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company’s mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.


© Business Wire 2022
