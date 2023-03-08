Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBW   US1200761047

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.

(BBW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-08 pm EST
20.58 USD   -0.58%
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend

03/08/2023 | 05:18pm EST
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of March 23, 2023.

“We are pleased to be able to provide a direct return to our stockholders with a special dividend that together with our previously authorized stock repurchase plan shows the continued confidence that the board has in the company’s future and our commitment to allocate capital to create stockholder value. Our strong cash flow and capital structure provide the flexibility for us to return capital to our stockholders through a special dividend payment while maintaining the ability to invest for profitable growth and execute our strategic plan,” said Craig Leavitt, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online “Bear-Builder” as well as the new “Bear Builder 3D Workshop”. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company’s mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be considered to be, “forward-looking statements” for the purpose of federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We generally identify these statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “future,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative or any derivative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All of the information concerning our future liquidity, future revenues, margins and other future financial performance and results, achievement of operating of financial plans or forecasts for future periods, sources and availability of credit and liquidity, future cash flows and cash needs, success and results of strategic initiatives and other future financial performance or financial position, as well as our assumptions underlying such information, constitute forward-looking information.

These statements are based only on our current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled “Risks Related to Our Business” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 15, 2021 and other periodic reports filed with the SEC which are incorporated herein.

All of our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this Press Release only. In each case, actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking information. We can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. An occurrence of or any material adverse change in one or more of the risk factors or other risks and uncertainties referred to in this Press Release or included in our other public disclosures or our other periodic reports or other documents or filings filed with or furnished to the SEC could materially and adversely affect our continuing operations and our future financial results, cash flows, available credit, prospects and liquidity. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 460 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 293 M 293 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 350
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,70 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
Managers and Directors
Sharon Price John President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Voin Todorovic Chief Financial Officer
Craig A. Leavitt Non-Executive Chairman
Dara Meath Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
J. Christopher Hurt Chief Operating & Experience Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.-13.17%293
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.12.15%26 765
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY1.58%25 155
CHEWY, INC.10.79%17 391
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.22.03%12 244
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-6.62%9 016