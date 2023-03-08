Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of March 23, 2023.

“We are pleased to be able to provide a direct return to our stockholders with a special dividend that together with our previously authorized stock repurchase plan shows the continued confidence that the board has in the company’s future and our commitment to allocate capital to create stockholder value. Our strong cash flow and capital structure provide the flexibility for us to return capital to our stockholders through a special dividend payment while maintaining the ability to invest for profitable growth and execute our strategic plan,” said Craig Leavitt, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online “Bear-Builder” as well as the new “Bear Builder 3D Workshop”. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company’s mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

