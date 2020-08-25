Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.    BBW

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.

(BBW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CreateOn :® Expands Licensed Magna-Tiles Portfolio With Build-A-Bear Workshop® Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:31am EDT

WHEELING, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateOn®, the colorful creation studio that transforms Magna-Tiles® into innovative new applications for kids and grownups with popular licenses and custom personalization, continues to expand its catalogue with a new collaboration with Build-A-Bear Workshop® which was brokered by Build-A-Bear Workshop licensing agent, Brand Activation Consulting.

Build-A-Bear Magna-Tiles set a new bar for customization, with double-sided tiles and a new innovation from CreateOn. Eco-friendly reusable, adhesive stickers featuring accessories and costumes allow kids to decorate and customize their Build-A-Bear Magna-Tiles in an entirely new way. The sets are designed to help children develop fine motor skills, critical thinking, vocabulary, creativity, imagination, and more.

"We are thrilled to continue CreateOn's momentum this year with a partnership with iconic children's brand, Build-A-Bear Workshop," said Steve Rosen, Vice President, CreateOn. "The customization that Build-A-Bear Workshop offers is reflected in these Magna-Tiles sets - along with the ability to create different shapes with the tiles, kids can also decorate and redecorate their sets however their imaginations desire."

"We are excited to expand the Build-A-Bear Workshop offerings beyond our plush and Just Play Toys products to include CreateOn's Build-A-Bear Workshop Magna-Tiles sets. This innovative product perfectly embodies our brand DNA of customization, creativity and building!" said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital & Merchandising Officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop Magna-Tiles collection includes:

Pajama Party Cub Condo: Create your very own cub condo! Kids will love building this set, decorating with the included cling stickers and having sleepovers with their favorite bears.

The Workshop Cub Condo: Recreate the Build-A-Bear Workshop! In this set, children can design their own workshop and use the included clings to reimagine the space any way they want. 

The Bakeshop Cub Condo: Set up the Build-A-Bear Bakeshop! Kids can imagine baking and cooking with all of their favorite friends.

The three Build-A-Bear Workshop sets are available now on CreateOn.com. Sets are for children ages 3 and up and are compatible with all other Magna-Tiles pieces. CreateOn has additional licensing partnerships with The World of Eric Carle and Sesame Street, as well as a line of their own Magna-Tiles structures and customizable photo sets.

For more information, visit CreateOn.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

About CreateOn
We are a colorful creation studio where new, cool, fun products and experiences are made. Using our SuperColor® Technology, we bring you exciting creations by taking products and brands that everyone loves and reimagine them to create new experiences that provide hours of fun and learning. All designs are printed in the USA, in our Illinois headquarters. Launched in 2020 with a collaboration with Magna-Tiles® and The World of Eric Carle, we also offer our own collections of Magna-Tiles structures and customizable Magna-Tiles photo sets, and additional licensing partnerships with Sesame Street, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and more.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Contact: Angela Zmyslinski, angela@brilliantprm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/createon-expands-licensed-magna-tiles-portfolio-with-build-a-bear-workshop-partnership-301118025.html

SOURCE CreateOn


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC.
11:31aCREATEON : ® Expands Licensed Magna-Tiles Portfolio With Build-A-Bear Workshop® ..
PR
08/21BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP : A-Bear Releases Workshop Jams, The First Album From The ..
PR
08/06BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP : Cancels Popular In-Store "Pay Your Age" Day Event In Res..
PR
06/12BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissio..
AQ
06/11BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
06/02BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
06/02BUILD-A-BEAR : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/02BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results and Acti..
BU
06/01BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Ev..
AQ
05/26BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results R..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group