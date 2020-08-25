CreateOn :® Expands Licensed Magna-Tiles Portfolio With Build-A-Bear Workshop® Partnership

WHEELING, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateOn ®, the colorful creation studio that transforms Magna-Tiles® into innovative new applications for kids and grownups with popular licenses and custom personalization, continues to expand its catalogue with a new collaboration with Build-A-Bear Workshop® which was brokered by Build-A-Bear Workshop licensing agent, Brand Activation Consulting.

Build-A-Bear Magna-Tiles set a new bar for customization, with double-sided tiles and a new innovation from CreateOn. Eco-friendly reusable, adhesive stickers featuring accessories and costumes allow kids to decorate and customize their Build-A-Bear Magna-Tiles in an entirely new way. The sets are designed to help children develop fine motor skills, critical thinking, vocabulary, creativity, imagination, and more.

"We are thrilled to continue CreateOn's momentum this year with a partnership with iconic children's brand, Build-A-Bear Workshop," said Steve Rosen, Vice President, CreateOn. "The customization that Build-A-Bear Workshop offers is reflected in these Magna-Tiles sets - along with the ability to create different shapes with the tiles, kids can also decorate and redecorate their sets however their imaginations desire."

"We are excited to expand the Build-A-Bear Workshop offerings beyond our plush and Just Play Toys products to include CreateOn's Build-A-Bear Workshop Magna-Tiles sets. This innovative product perfectly embodies our brand DNA of customization, creativity and building!" said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital & Merchandising Officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop Magna-Tiles collection includes:

Pajama Party Cub Condo: Create your very own cub condo! Kids will love building this set, decorating with the included cling stickers and having sleepovers with their favorite bears.

The Workshop Cub Condo: Recreate the Build-A-Bear Workshop! In this set, children can design their own workshop and use the included clings to reimagine the space any way they want.

The Bakeshop Cub Condo: Set up the Build-A-Bear Bakeshop! Kids can imagine baking and cooking with all of their favorite friends.

The three Build-A-Bear Workshop sets are available now on CreateOn.com . Sets are for children ages 3 and up and are compatible with all other Magna-Tiles pieces. CreateOn has additional licensing partnerships with The World of Eric Carle and Sesame Street, as well as a line of their own Magna-Tiles structures and customizable photo sets.

For more information, visit CreateOn.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

About CreateOn

We are a colorful creation studio where new, cool, fun products and experiences are made. Using our SuperColor® Technology, we bring you exciting creations by taking products and brands that everyone loves and reimagine them to create new experiences that provide hours of fun and learning. All designs are printed in the USA, in our Illinois headquarters. Launched in 2020 with a collaboration with Magna-Tiles® and The World of Eric Carle, we also offer our own collections of Magna-Tiles structures and customizable Magna-Tiles photo sets, and additional licensing partnerships with Sesame Street, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and more.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com .

