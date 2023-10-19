Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a leading omnichannel building material retailer, is pleased to announce the launch of its sixth brick-and-mortar Pro Center, via an existing Company facility in Richmond, British Columbia, which aims to service flooring professionals in the Greater Vancouver market as well as the Seattle and Spokane markets in the state of Washington.

The Richmond location represents the Company's continued execution of its omni-channel strategy as part of its ongoing pursuit of becoming the leading provider of products and services to flooring professionals in North America. In prior years, BuildDirect has added brick-and-mortar locations through its M&A program. The previous acquisitions have helped build the Company's expertise for expanding its physical footprint and BuildDirect has worked to capitalize on the synergies between its e-commerce and brick-and-mortar operations.

By leveraging its e-commerce business, the Company can seed markets prior to opening new brick-and-mortar locations. Although the e-commerce business serves professional customers remotely, BuildDirect aims to add local brick-and-mortar facilities to establish strong customer relationships as well as expand into additional flooring products, namely carpets, achieve shipping cost savings, and unlock other incremental local sales opportunities.

"The Greater Vancouver market was selected due to its proximity to our headquarters in British Columbia and the robustness of the flooring industry in the region," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "We hope that this location will act as a template for expanding into Eastern Canada and throughout the United States. BuildDirect has established a sales team and customer base in this area and we believe there is an opportunity for significant expansion in the next year."

Shawn added, "Our core assortment of flooring products is well designed for this market and has performed well so far. We can now add in-person sales teams and improve our delivery and customer service for the Pro market."

The Company aims to use the Richmond location as a template for future potential BuildDirect Pro Centers across the United States. By starting with a solid foundation of sales, the establishment of Pro Centers is intended to help elevate BuildDirect's impact on the Pros in a local market.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

