Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution

09/22/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2020) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.2016 per Class A Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on November 2, 2020 to holders of Class A Non-voting shares of record on September 30, 2020.

The amount of the distribution is equivalent to approximately $0.80 per Class A Non-Voting share, or 8% on the original $10.00 issue price, per annum prorated for the 92 day period from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

John Strangway, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.
Suite 405, 1210 - 8th Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1L3

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64397


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Sandy L. Loutitt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Strangway Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brent J. Walter Independent Director
David Edward Thomas Pinkman Independent Director
John A. Drummond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP.-15.90%0
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-38.87%53 673
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.91%44 861
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-29.19%41 654
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-39.11%12 685
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-34.62%11 478
