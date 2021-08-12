Builders FirstSource : Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Plan (Form 8-K)

Builders FirstSource Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Plan

DALLAS, August 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) ('Builders FirstSource' or the 'Company'), the nation's premier supplier of building materials and services, today announced that the board has authorized the Company to buy back up to $1 billion of its common shares.

Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource commented, 'Since the merger of BFS and BMC at the onset of 2021, we have executed our integration plan, including the review of our balanced capital allocation strategy with the goal of maintaining our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. This new share repurchase program is aligned with that commitment and underpins our confidence in our balance sheet and strong cash flow generation. As of August 11, 2021, we had approximately $417 million of cash on hand, which is consistent with our recent guidance of $1.4 to $1.6 billion of free cash flow in 2021.'

The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the share repurchase program will be determined by Builders FirstSource's management at its discretion based on ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, the market price of Builders FirstSource's common stock and general market conditions. Share repurchases under the program may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, in block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, trading plans in accordance with Rule 10b-5 or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act, or any combination of such methods. The program does not obligate Builders FirstSource to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 39 states with approximately 550 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 86 of the top 100 MSA's, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company's website at www.bldr.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto that are not purely historical facts or that necessarily depend upon future events, including statements about expected market share gains, forecasted financial performance or other statements about anticipations, beliefs, expectations, hopes, synergies, intentions or strategies for the future, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, oral statements made by our directors, officers and employees to the investor and analyst communities, media representatives and others, depending upon their nature, may also constitute forward-looking statements. As with