Builders FirstSource : Completes Acquisition of National Lumber - Form 8-K

Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of National Lumber

Addition of the largest independent materials supplier in New England significantly bolsters Northeast network

Enhances R&R and value-added solutions offerings

DALLAS - January 5, 2022 - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) ("Builders FirstSource"), today announced that it has acquired National Lumber, the largest independent building materials supplier in New England. National Lumber operates 19 facilities and employs more than 700 people across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, with a diverse mix of products and end markets. National Lumber sales are expected to be approximately $440 million in 2021.

"We are thrilled to further expand our capabilities into New England by welcoming National Lumber to the Builders FirstSource family," said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. "The company's diverse building materials and service offerings, which include, prefabricated components to millwork and their strong R&R mix, will add even more depth to the value-added solutions Builders FirstSource customers rely on. We look forward to strengthening our presence into New England while continuing to pursue additional acquisition and organic growth opportunities across the nation."

"Following 87 years as a family-owned company, we are excited about our future with BFS, the biggest, and more importantly, the best supplier of building materials to professionals in the country," said Steven Kaitz, National Lumber Co-CEO. "My sister, Margie, and I have been stewards for over 45 years of a business built by our grandfather, dad, uncle and now our dedicated employees, who will get to share in our continued success."

National Lumber President Manny Pina, along with other key members of senior leadership, will continue their tenures managing local operations following the acquisition

The JIAN Group LLC acted as financial advisor to National Lumber.

About Builders FirstSource