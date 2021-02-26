Log in
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.

(BLDR)
Builders FirstSource : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

02/26/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Welcome to the New Builders FirstSource

Q4 and FY 2020 Earnings Presentation

February 26, 2021

Chad Crow, CEO | Dave Flitman, President | Peter Jackson, CFO

Safe Harbor & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • Cautionary Notice

  • Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto that are not purely historical facts or that necessarily depend upon future events, including statements about expected market share gains, forecasted financial performance or other statements about anticipations, beliefs, expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies for the future, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, oral statements made by our directors, officers and employees to the investor and analyst communities, media representatives and others, depending upon their nature, may also constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon currently available information and the Company's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are by nature inherently uncertain, and actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events described in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Builders FirstSource, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control or may be currently unknown to the Company, that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks or uncertainties related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's merger with BMC, the Company's growth strategies, including gaining market share, or the Company's revenues and operating results being highly dependent on, among other things, the homebuilding industry, lumber prices and the economy. Builders FirstSource, Inc. may not succeed in addressing these and other risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial and other results can be found in the risk factors section of Builders FirstSource, Inc.'s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may also be described from time to time in the other reports the Company files with the SEC. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein.

  • Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • This presentation includes financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") in order to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables investors to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance as compared to past performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better baseline for modeling our future earnings expectations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures for the same purpose. We believe that our investors should have access to the same set of tools that we use in analyzing our results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Our calculations of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net leverage are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The company provided detailed explanations and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures in the earnings release included in its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021.

Highly Compelling Value Proposition

Poised to Capture Significant Market Opportunity

Product Category

Share by ProductTAM* ($B)

% of BLDR Revenue1

Value-Add Products

Windows, Doors & Millwork

~$19

21%

Manufactured Products3

19% ~$40

Lumber & sheet goods3

33%

Siding, Metal & Concrete

~$22

9%

Gypsum, Roofing & Insulation

~$7

5%

Other Product Categories

~$32

13%

Addressable MarketBLDR Share

1Combined TTM Net Sales as of 12/31/2020.

2Based on $81K assumed materials cost per home as of 2019 according to BAML cost of a home data, adjusted for 2020 lumber prices and 973K single-family, 320K multi-family housing starts in 2020 according to the U.S. Census Bureau

3Manufactured Products and Lumber & Sheet Goods address the same "lumber" market; TAM has been combined

TAM = Total addressable market; Number are approximation

Source: U.S. census and Company estimates

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Builders FirstSource Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 22:31:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 503 M - -
Net income 2020 282 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 744 M 4 744 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 15 800
Free-Float 98,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 49,36 $
Last Close Price 40,61 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
