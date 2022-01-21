Builders FirstSource : Prices Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes due 2032 - Form 8-K

Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes due 2032

January 19, 2022 (DALLAS, TX)- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) ("Builders FirstSource" or the "Company") today announced that it has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). The Notes will form part of the same series as the $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 issued on July 23, 2021. The price to investors will be 100.500% of the principal amount of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its senior secured ABL facility and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.

Consummation of the offering of the Notes is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully complete these transactions on the terms described above, or at all.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account of any U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements thereof. Accordingly, the Notes were offered and sold only to (i) persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and (ii) non-"U.S. persons" who are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act).

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with approximately 580 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSA's, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.