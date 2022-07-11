Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Builders FirstSource, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDR   US12008R1077

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.

(BLDR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
60.74 USD   +0.36%
07:02aBuilders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
07:01aBuilders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
06/22RBC Adjusts Ratings, Cuts Price Targets on Homebuilders, Building Products Shares Amid Declining Housing Demand
MT
Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

07/11/2022 | 07:02am EDT
DALLAS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the "Company") will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 1, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available at 6:00 a.m. Central Time prior to the market open on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource website at www.bldr.com

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-225-9448 (U.S. and Canada) and 203-518-9708 (international), Conference ID: BLDRQ222. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Monday, August 8, 2022. To access the replay, please 800-695-2185 (U.S. and Canada) and 402-530-9028 (international) and refer to pass code BLDRQ222. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with approximately 565 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSA’s, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

Contact
Michael Neese
SVP, Investor Relations 
Builders FirstSource, Inc. 
(214) 765-3804

Source: Builders FirstSource, Inc.


