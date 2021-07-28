Log in
    B61   SG1T88932077

BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LIMITED

(B61)
Bukit Sembawang Estates : Results of 55th Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2021

07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT
BUKIT SEMBAWANG

ESTATES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 196700177M

RESULTS OF THE 55TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 28 JULY 2021

The Board of Directors of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the 55th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 28 July 2021, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 July 2021 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders.

  1. The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below, for information.

For

Against

As a

As a

percentage

percentage

Total number

of total

of total

of shares

number of

number of

represented

votes for

votes for

by votes for

and against

and against

and against

the

the

the relevant

Number of

resolution

Number of

resolution

No.

Ordinary Resolution

resolution

shares

(%)

shares

(%)

1

Directors'

Statement,

Audited

139,353,305

139,353,305

100

0

0

Financial Statements and Auditor's

Report thereon

2

Final dividend of 4 cents per share

139,353,305

139,353,305

100

0

0

and Special Dividend of 29 cents per

share

3

Re-election of Mr Lee Chien Shih

139,353,305

139,350,205

99.998

3,100

0.002

4

Re-election of Ms Fam Lee San

139,353,305

139,243,205

99.921

110,100

0.079

5

Re-election of Mr Chng Kiong Huat

139,353,305

139,353,305

100

0

0

6

Directors' fees of S$459,500/- for the

139,353,305

139,353,305

100

0

0

financial year ended 31 March 2021

7

Re-appointment of Deloitte &

139,353,305

139,353,305

100

0

0

Touche LLP as Auditor

8

Authority to issue shares

139,353,305

132,661,906

95.198

6,691,399

4.802

  1. No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution
  2. Janusys Consultants Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua

Company Secretary

28 July 2021

Disclaimer

Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
