Bukit Sembawang Estates : Results of 55th Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2021
07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT
BUKIT SEMBAWANG
ESTATES LIMITED
Company Registration No. 196700177M
RESULTS OF THE 55TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 28 JULY 2021
The Board of Directors of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the 55th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 28 July 2021, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 July 2021 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below, for information.
For
Against
As a
As a
percentage
percentage
Total number
of total
of total
of shares
number of
number of
represented
votes for
votes for
by votes for
and against
and against
and against
the
the
the relevant
Number of
resolution
Number of
resolution
No.
Ordinary Resolution
resolution
shares
(%)
shares
(%)
1
Directors'
Statement,
Audited
139,353,305
139,353,305
100
0
0
Financial Statements and Auditor's
Report thereon
2
Final dividend of 4 cents per share
139,353,305
139,353,305
100
0
0
and Special Dividend of 29 cents per
share
3
Re-election of Mr Lee Chien Shih
139,353,305
139,350,205
99.998
3,100
0.002
4
Re-election of Ms Fam Lee San
139,353,305
139,243,205
99.921
110,100
0.079
5
Re-election of Mr Chng Kiong Huat
139,353,305
139,353,305
100
0
0
6
Directors' fees of S$459,500/- for the
139,353,305
139,353,305
100
0
0
financial year ended 31 March 2021
7
Re-appointment of Deloitte &
139,353,305
139,353,305
100
0
0
Touche LLP as Auditor
8
Authority to issue shares
139,353,305
132,661,906
95.198
6,691,399
4.802
No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution
Janusys Consultants Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.
