Bukit Sembawang Estates : Results of 55th Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2021

BUKIT SEMBAWANG

ESTATES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 196700177M

RESULTS OF THE 55TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 28 JULY 2021

The Board of Directors of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the 55th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 28 July 2021, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 July 2021 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below, for information.

For Against As a As a percentage percentage Total number of total of total of shares number of number of represented votes for votes for by votes for and against and against and against the the the relevant Number of resolution Number of resolution No. Ordinary Resolution resolution shares (%) shares (%) 1 Directors' Statement, Audited 139,353,305 139,353,305 100 0 0 Financial Statements and Auditor's Report thereon 2 Final dividend of 4 cents per share 139,353,305 139,353,305 100 0 0 and Special Dividend of 29 cents per share 3 Re-election of Mr Lee Chien Shih 139,353,305 139,350,205 99.998 3,100 0.002 4 Re-election of Ms Fam Lee San 139,353,305 139,243,205 99.921 110,100 0.079 5 Re-election of Mr Chng Kiong Huat 139,353,305 139,353,305 100 0 0 6 Directors' fees of S$459,500/- for the 139,353,305 139,353,305 100 0 0 financial year ended 31 March 2021 7 Re-appointment of Deloitte & 139,353,305 139,353,305 100 0 0 Touche LLP as Auditor 8 Authority to issue shares 139,353,305 132,661,906 95.198 6,691,399 4.802

No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution Janusys Consultants Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua

Company Secretary

28 July 2021