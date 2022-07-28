Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited
  News
  Summary
    B61   SG1T88932077

BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LIMITED

(B61)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  10:04 28/07/2022 BST
4.980 SGD   +0.20%
02:37pBUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES : Results of 56th Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2022
PU
07/21BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES : Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions for Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
07/05BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES : Notice of AGM
PU
Summary 
Summary

Bukit Sembawang Estates : Results of 56th Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2022

07/28/2022 | 02:37pm BST
BUKIT SEMBAWANG

ESTATES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 196700177M

RESULTS OF THE 56TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 28 JULY 2022

The Board of Directors of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the 56th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 28 July 2022, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 July 2022 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders.

  1. The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below, for information.

For

Against

As a

As a

percentage

percentage

Total number

of total

of total

of shares

number of

number of

represented

votes for

votes for

by votes for

and against

and against

and against

the

the

the relevant

Number of

resolution

Number of

resolution

No.

Ordinary Resolution

resolution

shares

(%)

shares

(%)

1

Directors'

Statement,

Audited

129,071,469

129,048,769

99.98

22,700

0.02

Financial Statements and Auditor's

Report thereon

2

Final dividend of 4 cents per share

129,083,069

129,060,369

99.98

22,700

0.02

and Special Dividend of 12 cents per

share

3

Re-election of Mr Koh Poh Tiong

129,083,069

128,901,569

99.86

181,500

0.14

4

Re-election of Mr Ong Sim Ho

129,083,069

128,916,169

99.87

166,900

0.13

5

Directors' fees of $428,000 for the

129,083,069

129,060,369

99.98

22,700

0.02

financial year ended 31 March 2022

6

Re-appointment of Deloitte &

129,083,069

129,060,369

99.98

22,700

0.02

Touche LLP as Auditor

7

Authority to issue shares

129,083,069

122,360,970

94.79

6,722,099

5.21

  1. No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution
  2. Corporate Republic Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua

Company Secretary

28 July 2022

Disclaimer

Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
