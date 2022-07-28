Bukit Sembawang Estates : Results of 56th Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2022
07/28/2022 | 02:37pm BST
BUKIT SEMBAWANG
ESTATES LIMITED
Company Registration No. 196700177M
RESULTS OF THE 56TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 28 JULY 2022
The Board of Directors of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the 56th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 28 July 2022, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 July 2022 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below, for information.
For
Against
As a
As a
percentage
percentage
Total number
of total
of total
of shares
number of
number of
represented
votes for
votes for
by votes for
and against
and against
and against
the
the
the relevant
Number of
resolution
Number of
resolution
No.
Ordinary Resolution
resolution
shares
(%)
shares
(%)
1
Directors'
Statement,
Audited
129,071,469
129,048,769
99.98
22,700
0.02
Financial Statements and Auditor's
Report thereon
2
Final dividend of 4 cents per share
129,083,069
129,060,369
99.98
22,700
0.02
and Special Dividend of 12 cents per
share
3
Re-election of Mr Koh Poh Tiong
129,083,069
128,901,569
99.86
181,500
0.14
4
Re-election of Mr Ong Sim Ho
129,083,069
128,916,169
99.87
166,900
0.13
5
Directors' fees of $428,000 for the
129,083,069
129,060,369
99.98
22,700
0.02
financial year ended 31 March 2022
6
Re-appointment of Deloitte &
129,083,069
129,060,369
99.98
22,700
0.02
Touche LLP as Auditor
7
Authority to issue shares
129,083,069
122,360,970
94.79
6,722,099
5.21
No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution
Corporate Republic Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.
