Bukit Sembawang Estates : Results of 56th Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2022

BUKIT SEMBAWANG

ESTATES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 196700177M

RESULTS OF THE 56TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 28 JULY 2022

The Board of Directors of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the 56th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 28 July 2022, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 July 2022 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below, for information.

For Against As a As a percentage percentage Total number of total of total of shares number of number of represented votes for votes for by votes for and against and against and against the the the relevant Number of resolution Number of resolution No. Ordinary Resolution resolution shares (%) shares (%) 1 Directors' Statement, Audited 129,071,469 129,048,769 99.98 22,700 0.02 Financial Statements and Auditor's Report thereon 2 Final dividend of 4 cents per share 129,083,069 129,060,369 99.98 22,700 0.02 and Special Dividend of 12 cents per share 3 Re-election of Mr Koh Poh Tiong 129,083,069 128,901,569 99.86 181,500 0.14 4 Re-election of Mr Ong Sim Ho 129,083,069 128,916,169 99.87 166,900 0.13 5 Directors' fees of $428,000 for the 129,083,069 129,060,369 99.98 22,700 0.02 financial year ended 31 March 2022 6 Re-appointment of Deloitte & 129,083,069 129,060,369 99.98 22,700 0.02 Touche LLP as Auditor 7 Authority to issue shares 129,083,069 122,360,970 94.79 6,722,099 5.21

No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution Corporate Republic Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua

Company Secretary

28 July 2022