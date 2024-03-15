Bukwang Pharmaceutical
Fact Book 2023
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Such statements are related to incidents of the future and not of the past, and include business status and financial performance that the company predicts for the future. The predictions and estimations have
inherent uncertainties and risks, so please keep in mind that the company's
actual future performance may differ from the estimated performance. The inherent uncertainties and risks include changes in relevant rules and regulations, changes in general business environment and fluctuations in the financial market.
01 Company overview
Company history
Shareholders'
status & Stock
Price
VISION
Growth Strategy
INDEX
& Motives
04
Profit and Loss of
fourth Quarter in
Business
2023
business outlook
2023 Annual
Consolidated
Performance
Summary
Key issues and
updates
ETC Prescription
management
Results
Business Goals
for the Year 2024
Sustainable
02
R&D Strategy
03 R&DMain Pipeline
R&D
Open Innovation
Pipeline
Latuda
JaguAhR Therapeutics
Main R&D activities
Global Network
MLR-1023
JM-010
Contera Pharma
Protekt Therapeutics
Investment Portfolio
05
Summary of
Consolidated Financial
Position
Appendix
Joint Management
with OCI
Introduction
4
Company overview
CEO
Woo-hyun Lee
Establishment
October 17th, 1960
Business
Manufacturing and sales of pharmaceuticals
and non-pharmaceutical products
shares
71,063,049 shares
Personnel
611
*As of December 2023
Headquarter
Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Facilities
R&D Center
Facilities
Ansan Manufacturing Plant
Location
7, Sangdo-ro,Dongjak-gu, Seoul
Location
7, Sangdo-ro,Dongjak-gu, Seoul
Location
47, Neungan-ro,Danwon-gu,
Ansan, Gyeonggi Province
5
Company history
1960
1985
1988
1993
Establishment
The first approval
Listed on KOSPI
Establishment of
of K.G.M.P in Korea
Central Research Institute
2016
2015
2014
2006
Establishment of
Establishment of
Acquisition of Contera Pharma
Levovir®
New Drug
Dyna therapeutics
Bukwang Medica
based in Copenhagen,
Approval
Denmark
2018
2022
2023
2024
First in the
Joint management
Acquisition
pharmaceutical industry
system with OCI
of Protekt Therapeutics
Obtaining ISO45001
6
Shareholders' status & Stock Price
Shareholders' status
71,063,049
4,335
shares
billion won
10.9
OCI holdings
9.93 Dong-Yeon Kim
Chang-Su Jeong
Issued shares
Market
8.51
National Pension Service
Capitalization
Foreigner
60.64
7billion won
4.33%
2.02
Treasury stock
4.33
Average daily
Foreign ownership
3.67
Others
trading volume
Percentage
Stock price trend
*As of December 2023
(January 13, 2023 - January 15, 2024)
KOSPI Pharmaceutical
Bukwang Pharmaceutical
Mar 2023
Jun 2023
Sep 2023
Dec 2023
7
VISION
- Bukwang Pharmaceutical aims to become a global pharmaceutical and biotech company based on the management philosophy of 'contributing to the stability of drug supply and society through the production of excellent pharmaceuticals
- Bukwang Pharmaceutical is increasing its corporate value through enhancing competitiveness in its main business area of new drug development and expanding synergies
Dyna Therapeutics
8
Growth Strategy & Motives
Global open innovation in R&D
Global R&D Experience
- Development of Hepatitis B Antiviral Agents
- Incrementally modified drug for diabetic neuropathy
- Development of anti-cancer drugs for stomach cancer and diabetes treatments
A variety of pipelines
- Business models
-
CNS : dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease,
Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, etc
- Anti-cancerdrugs: Immune-oncology, prostate cancer, etc
Investment Portfolio
- Various investment portfolio including Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Research Collaborations, Equity Investments, Indirect Investments, etc
R&D
Investment
Focus
CNS
Oncology
Diverse and distinctive
company portfolio
Bukwang
Growth of consumer health business
Medica
Contera
Positive outcome from ongoing
clinical study for JM-010
Pharma
Novel therapy from RNA platform
JaguAhr
L/O or acquisition of the company
after CD nomination
Protekt
L/O or acquisition of the company
after CD nomination
9
Major subsidiaries and R&D
10
