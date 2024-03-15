Bukwang Pharmaceutical

Fact Book 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Such statements are related to incidents of the future and not of the past, and include business status and financial performance that the company predicts for the future. The predictions and estimations have

inherent uncertainties and risks, so please keep in mind that the company's

actual future performance may differ from the estimated performance. The inherent uncertainties and risks include changes in relevant rules and regulations, changes in general business environment and fluctuations in the financial market.

4

Company overview

CEO

Woo-hyun Lee

Establishment

October 17th, 1960

Business

Manufacturing and sales of pharmaceuticals

and non-pharmaceutical products

shares

71,063,049 shares

Personnel

611

*As of December 2023

Headquarter

Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Facilities

R&D Center

Facilities

Ansan Manufacturing Plant

Location

7, Sangdo-ro,Dongjak-gu, Seoul

Location

7, Sangdo-ro,Dongjak-gu, Seoul

Location

47, Neungan-ro,Danwon-gu,

Ansan, Gyeonggi Province

5

Company history

1960

1985

1988

1993

Establishment

The first approval

Listed on KOSPI

Establishment of

of K.G.M.P in Korea

Central Research Institute

2016

2015

2014

2006

Establishment of

Establishment of

Acquisition of Contera Pharma

Levovir®

New Drug

Dyna therapeutics

Bukwang Medica

based in Copenhagen,

Approval

Denmark

2018

2022

2023

2024

First in the

Joint management

Acquisition

pharmaceutical industry

system with OCI

of Protekt Therapeutics

Obtaining ISO45001

6

Shareholders' status & Stock Price

Shareholders' status

71,063,049

4,335

shares

billion won

10.9

OCI holdings

9.93 Dong-Yeon Kim

Chang-Su Jeong

Issued shares

Market

8.51

National Pension Service

Capitalization

Foreigner

60.64

7billion won

4.33%

2.02

Treasury stock

4.33

Average daily

Foreign ownership

3.67

Others

trading volume

Percentage

Stock price trend

*As of December 2023

(January 13, 2023 - January 15, 2024)

KOSPI Pharmaceutical

Bukwang Pharmaceutical

Mar 2023

Jun 2023

Sep 2023

Dec 2023

7

VISION

  • Bukwang Pharmaceutical aims to become a global pharmaceutical and biotech company based on the management philosophy of 'contributing to the stability of drug supply and society through the production of excellent pharmaceuticals
  • Bukwang Pharmaceutical is increasing its corporate value through enhancing competitiveness in its main business area of new drug development and expanding synergies

Dyna Therapeutics

8

Growth Strategy & Motives

Global open innovation in R&D

Global R&D Experience

  • Development of Hepatitis B Antiviral Agents
  • Incrementally modified drug for diabetic neuropathy
  • Development of anti-cancer drugs for stomach cancer and diabetes treatments

A variety of pipelines

  • Business models
  • CNS : dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease,
    Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, etc
  • Anti-cancerdrugs: Immune-oncology, prostate cancer, etc

Investment Portfolio

  • Various investment portfolio including Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Research Collaborations, Equity Investments, Indirect Investments, etc

R&D

Investment

Focus

CNS

Oncology

Diverse and distinctive

company portfolio

Bukwang

Growth of consumer health business

Medica

Contera

Positive outcome from ongoing

clinical study for JM-010

Pharma

Novel therapy from RNA platform

JaguAhr

L/O or acquisition of the company

after CD nomination

Protekt

L/O or acquisition of the company

after CD nomination

9

Major subsidiaries and R&D

10

