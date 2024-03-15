Bukwang Pharmaceutical

Business results 2023

Contents

1

2

3

Key Management Status

R&D updates

Appendix

Key Management Status

Summary of the annual consolidated performance for 2023

Key Management

Status

Total Revenue

Operating Income

Total Revenue

Operating Income

Operating Profit Margin

R&D expenses

(Unit: 100 million KRW)

R&D expenses, The parentheses indicate the R&D expenditure as a percentage of revenue

Total Revenue

-34.0%

-0.1%

346

-29.7%

243

1,909

(27.4%)

(12.7%)

1,259

-2

-375

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

  • The decrease in revenue and operating profit is attributed to management improvement measures implemented in the third and fourth quarters of 2023
    • Efforts to enhance financial soundness by reducing credit sales, shortening accounts receivable cycles, and reducing distribution inventory
    • Tight adjustment of distribution margins that had been managed loosely
    • Reconfiguration of product portfolios through careful profitability analysis, including adjustments to underperforming products
  • The sales volume of prescription drugs, a key revenue factor, is showing an increasing trend
  • R&D expenses have increased due to the final stages of the JM-010 European Phase 2 clinical trial

5

Key Issues and Business Outlook

Key Management

Status

Revenue, operating profit margin,

Highlights

R&D expenditure ratio trend

Operating

R&D

Total Revenue

Profit Margin

expenditure-

to-revenue

13.4%

ratio

27.4%

12.3%

12.7%

Expected

Turnaround

to Surplus

2.4%

3.1%

-0.1%

-29.7%

1,697

1,825

1,909

1,259

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024*

Highlights of 2023

  • During the process of restructuring our client base focusing on key trading partners, there have been some returns and discontinuations of shipments
  • Supply issues have arisen with certain items such as antiviral agents
  • Reverse-baseeffect on COVID-19 beneficiary items

Business Outlook for 2024

  • The release of the new CNS drug Latuda is expected to increase revenue in the CNS sector
  • Efforts to reduce return rates through efficient wholesale supply and inventory management have been completed, and this is expected to lead to improved profitability
  • Successful stabilization of the sales department's organization is enabling exploration of various growth opportunities

*Expected revenue for 2024

6

Ethical Drug(ETC) Prescriptions Results

Key Management

Status

Quarterly Trends in outpatient prescriptions Highlights

Prescriptions

Prescriptions growth rate (YoY)

(100million

won)

10.1%

11.0%

5.5%

4.8%

382

365

366

357

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Prescriptions data based on UBIST (*Except hospital prescriptions)

Q4' 23 Highlights

  • Prescriptions-drivengrowth in focused management items (YoY)

- Legalon (+8.7%), Dexid+Thioctacid (+6.1%), Feroba-You (+6,1%), Respiratory products (+14.4%), CNS products (+2.1%)

Q1' 24 Highlights

  • New prescriptions of Zaledeep
  • Sustained growth in key strategic items such as Dexid, Legalon
  • Strengthening of Feroba-You in hospital's channel activities - reinforcing activities in Gastroenterology and Nephrology
  • Preparation for the release of Latuda - establishment of a new organization in the medical department

7

Key Management Status - Management Goals for 2024

Business/R&D/Sales Objectives and Strategies

Key Management

Status

1. Profit-driven sales and marketing

Achieving a surplus in 2024

  • Expansion of market share through growth in strategic product categories for ETC
  • Increase in CNS sales

-Successful launch of the new CNS drug Latuda

-Activation of existing CNS product sales such as Jaledeep

  • Securing competitiveness through efficient distribution strategies and restructuring of sales networks

2. Building a profitable product portfolio and maintaining competitive R&D efforts

Acquisition of products and new drug development to improve operating profit

  • Reconstruction of product portfolios based on contribution margin
  • Continual pipeline development for the future including new drugs, improved drugs, and generic development
  • Sustaining global open innovation strategies
  • Establishment of strategies for early realization of appropriate drug values

3. Securing competitive production costs

4. Driving the enhancement of business

processes and stabilizing the organization

Cost-competitive production of products and effective inventory management

Implementation of business systems and structures to ensure transparency and competitiveness

Establishment of a competitive production system

Establishment of organizational operating systems for

Company-wide production management

standardization and enhancement of business processes

Compliance with production, returns, and inventory management

Implementation of business systems and structures to ensure

regulations

transparency and competitiveness

8

R&D updates

Latuda : Treatment for Schizophrenia/bipolar depression

R&D updates

Indication & Mode of action

Contract

Antipsychotic drug developed by Sumitomo Pharma in

Entered into a License agreement with Sumitomo

Japan

Pharma (Apr, 2017)

Treatment of Schizophrenia/bipolar depression

Bukwang has exclusive development and

Lurasidone acts as an antagonist of dopamine D₂ receptor,

commercialization right in Korea

serotonin 5-HT₂ receptor, and 5-HT7 receptor

Market Size

  • After FDA approval in October 2010, achieved North American sales of USD 1.5 billion in 2022
  • Marketed in over 53 countries (US, Canada, EU, UK, Switzerland, Russia, Japan, China, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Brazil)

Progress Situation

  • Approval of phase 3 study in Korea (Aug, 2017)
  • Phase 3 study patient enrollment completed (June, 2022)
  • Positive phase 3 study top-line results reported. (July, 2022)
  • NDA submission to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in Korea (Oct, 2022)
  • Application for health Insurance coverage (Sep, 2023)
  • NDA approval by the MFDS (Nov, 2023)

Upcoming Schedule

Application for health Insurance coverage

NDA Approval Drug reimbursement listing & Commercial

Launch

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

H2 2024

10

