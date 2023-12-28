Company: Bulgar Czech Invest Holding AD-Plovdiv (6B6A)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Bulgar Czech Invest Holding (6B6A), ISIN BG2100025191, shall be discontinued as of 29 December 2023. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal EUR 900.
The change is due to a notification of a delay in coupon and amortisation payment due by 27 December 2023.
For further information, contact the BSE Trading Surveillance Department at +359 2/ 9370944 or 9370942.
