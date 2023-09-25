Bulgar Cheh Invest Holding AD is a Bulgaria-based holding company that specializes in the acquisition, appraisal and managing of shares and bonds, as well as the cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. The Holding has shares in Bulgarian companies, active in different business industries: the industrial machinery and equipment industry, including among others ZMM-Svilengrad AD, Uniteh AD (Unitech AD), and Vittel Inzhenering AD (Vittel Engineering AD); the electrical components and equipment industry, including Egida AD and Elpribor AD; the oil and gas marketing industry, including Petro Oil AD, and the tourism industry, including Oasis Tour AD.

Sector Investment Holding Companies