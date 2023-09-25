Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 25.09.2023 10:25:50 (local time)
Company: Bulgar Czech Invest Holding AD-Plovdiv (6B6A)
Company: Bulgar Czech Invest Holding AD-Plovdiv (6B6A)
BSE received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2023 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Bulgar Czech Invest Holding (6B6A), ISIN BG2100025191.
The report is available on the website of the Exchange.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bulgar Cheh Invest Holding AD published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 10:46:02 UTC.