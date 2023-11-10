Dear customers,

In an effort to be a green bank with care for nature and people, BACB is constantly making efforts to develop its environmental behavior and improve the customer experience. Part of this strategy is the introduction of digital services, paperless processes and the optimization of documents in relation to the products and services provided.

We would like to inform you about the new documents with optimized content, which enter into force in November 2023 and will provide you with shorter, more user-friendly and understandable information about the payment services provided:

The General terms and conditions for the provision of payment services and the related payment instruments have been revised without introducing significant changes in order to make the expression more accessible and to shorten the information. The changes come into force on 01.11.2023 for clients-legal entities, sole traders and new clients-individuals and from 01.01.2024 for existing clients-individuals. The General terms and conditions for Clean Account are repealed, as the terms of use of the Clean Account are moved in the Bank's Tariff for Individuals as of 03.11.2023. More favorable conditions for users have been added. The General terms and conditions for services for sending text messages by mobile phone and e-mail messages are included in the General terms and conditions for the provision of payment services and the related payment instruments. The changes come into force on 01.11.2023. for clients-legal entities, sole traders and new clients-individuals and from 01.01.2024 for existing clients-individuals.

Sincerely yours,

BACB