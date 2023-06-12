Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Correction of a technical error in BACB's Prospectus

Pursuant to Resolution No. 595-E dated 01.06.2023, the Financial Supervision Commission approved the Prospectus for admission to trading on a regulated market of an issue of unsecured bonds issued by Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD, ISIN BG2100022222, in the amount of EUR 15 000 000 (EUR fifteen million) (the "Prospectus").

"Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD published the Prospectus on 02 June 2023 in accordance with the requirement of art. 21 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.

At a meeting held on 08.06.2023, the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD ("BSE") adopted a decision on the admission to trading on the "Bond Segment" of the Main Market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD of the bond issue, with the commencement date of admission to trading - 19 June 2023.

In the course of the actions undertaken by BACB AD on the admission of the issue to trading on the "Bond Segment" of the Main Market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD, it was found that there was a technical error in the Prospectus, Section 16 "Yield Information", in one of the formulas for calculating the yield (CPN).

In view of the identified technical inaccuracy, BACB AD has made a technical correction in the Prospectus as per the Notification, attached hereto.

The prospectus with the corrected technical error will be published on BACB's on the corporate website of BACB, section "For Investors", subsection "Bonds - Corporate Bonds".

Notification