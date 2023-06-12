Advanced search
    BACB   BG1100098059

BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD

(BACB)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-21
5.000 BGN   -13.79%
10:55aBulgarian American Credit Bank : Correction of a technical error in BACB's Prospectus
PU
06/09Bulgarian American Credit Bank : BACB Bond Issue is admitted to trading on regulated market
PU
06/07Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Terms and Conditions for Dividend Payment for 2022
PU
Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Correction of a technical error in BACB's Prospectus

06/12/2023
Pursuant to Resolution No. 595-E dated 01.06.2023, the Financial Supervision Commission approved the Prospectus for admission to trading on a regulated market of an issue of unsecured bonds issued by Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD, ISIN BG2100022222, in the amount of EUR 15 000 000 (EUR fifteen million) (the "Prospectus").

"Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD published the Prospectus on 02 June 2023 in accordance with the requirement of art. 21 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.

At a meeting held on 08.06.2023, the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD ("BSE") adopted a decision on the admission to trading on the "Bond Segment" of the Main Market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD of the bond issue, with the commencement date of admission to trading - 19 June 2023.

In the course of the actions undertaken by BACB AD on the admission of the issue to trading on the "Bond Segment" of the Main Market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD, it was found that there was a technical error in the Prospectus, Section 16 "Yield Information", in one of the formulas for calculating the yield (CPN).

In view of the identified technical inaccuracy, BACB AD has made a technical correction in the Prospectus as per the Notification, attached hereto.

The prospectus with the corrected technical error will be published on BACB's on the corporate website of BACB, section "For Investors", subsection "Bonds - Corporate Bonds".

Notification

Bulgarian American Credit Bank AD published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 81,7 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2022 42,1 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2022 34,0 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,66x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 123 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 357
Free-Float 8,61%
Chart BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD
Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ilian Petrov Georgiev Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Dimitrov Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tsvetelina Borislavova Karagyozova Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Boychev Ganev Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Atanasov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD-20.00%68
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 072
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%239 804
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.62%233 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.03%158 081
