13.12.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: CB Bulgarian American Credit Bank AD-Sofia (BAMB)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: CB Bulgarian American Credit Bank AD-Sofia

- BSE code: BAMB

- ISIN: BG2100022222

- Date of interest payment: 23.12.2023

- Coupon rate: 5 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 18.12.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 14.12.2023 (Ex Date: 15.12.2023).