Bulgarian American Credit Bank AD Sofia (BACB or Bulgaro-Amerikanska kreditna banka AD Sofia) is a Bulgaria-based bank. It operates as a business bank in the areas of small and medium enterprise lending. The Company provides such banking services as short- and long-term deposits, current, escrow and capital contribution accounts, standing orders, cash transactions, foreign currency exchange, as well as online banking. BACB provides brokerage, investment banking, advisory and depository services. The Company manages client portfolios, except portfolios of investment companies and pension funds, and underwrites bond and stock offerings. The Company’s major shareholder is Siyesayev AD with a stake of 61.43%.

Sector Banks