The Bulgarian-American Credit Bank (BACB) published its preliminary unaudited sole and consolidated financial reports as of 30 September 2023 together with the respective Interim activity reports and Letter to the shareholders.

Based on unaudited data as of 30 September 2023 BACB reports financial results for the first nine months of 2023 as follows:

Net profit on sole basis of BGN 40.198 million (EUR 20.552 million);

Net profit on consolidated basis of BGN 40.900 million (EUR 20.912 million);

For more details on these results, please visit the BACB web site.