Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACB   BG1100098059

BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD

(BACB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
5.800 BGN   +7.41%
10:43aBulgarian American Credit Bank : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 31 March 2023
PU
04/26Bulgarian American Credit Bank : BACB publishes disclosure for 2022 under Regulation (EU) 2020/852
PU
04/25Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Information about the Credit Rating of Bulgarian-American Credit Bank
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 31 March 2023

05/02/2023 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bulgarian-American Credit Bank (BACB) published its preliminary unaudited sole and consolidated financial reports as of 31 March 2023 together with the respective Interim activity reports and Letter to the shareholders.

Based on unaudited data as of 31 March 2023 BACB reports financial results for the three months of 2023 as follows:

  • Net profit on sole basis of BGN 10.589 million (EUR 5.414 million)
  • Net profit on consolidated basis of BGN 10.722 million (EUR 5.482 million);

For more details on these results, please visit the BACB web site.

Notification

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bulgarian American Credit Bank AD published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 14:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD
10:43aBulgarian American Credit Bank : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 31 March 2023
PU
04/26Bulgarian American Credit Bank : BACB publishes disclosure for 2022 under Regulation (EU) ..
PU
04/25Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Information about the Credit Rating of Bulgarian-American..
PU
04/24Bulgarian American Credit Bank : BACB Presents BIANCA - Your Digital Assistant
PU
01/30Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 31 December 20..
PU
01/30Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
2022Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Information for issuance of a bonds issue of Bulgarian-Am..
PU
2022Bulgarian American Credit Bank : BACB_Annual Financial Statements_Consolidated_2021_ENG
PU
2022Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 30 September 2..
PU
2022Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 81,7 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net income 2022 42,1 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net Debt 2022 34,0 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 143 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 357
Free-Float 8,61%
Chart BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ilian Petrov Georgiev Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Dimitrov Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tsvetelina Borislavova Karagyozova Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Boychev Ganev Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Atanasov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD-7.20%81
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.32%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 550
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%151 997
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer