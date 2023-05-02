Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 31 March 2023

The Bulgarian-American Credit Bank (BACB) published its preliminary unaudited sole and consolidated financial reports as of 31 March 2023 together with the respective Interim activity reports and Letter to the shareholders.

Based on unaudited data as of 31 March 2023 BACB reports financial results for the three months of 2023 as follows:

Net profit on sole basis of BGN 10.589 million (EUR 5.414 million)

Net profit on consolidated basis of BGN 10.722 million (EUR 5.482 million);

For more details on these results, please visit the BACB web site.

Notification