Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Registrations in the Commercial Register of changes in the BACB Management Board membership and in the manner of representation of the Bank

On 29 December 2021 under the batch of the Bulgarian-American Credit Bank in the Commercial Register with the Bulgarian Registry Agency the following circumstances were registered:

Relieving Mr. Vassil Stefanov Simov of his office as a member of the Management Board and Executive Director of BACB Changes in the manner of representation of BACB

As of December 2021 the BACB Management Board shall consist of four members, as follows:

Mr. Ilian Petrov Georgiev, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Alexander Dimitrov Dimitrov, Executive Director Ms. Loreta Ivanova Grigorova, Executive Director Ms. Silvia Kirilova Kirilova, member of the Management Board

As of 29 December 2021 the manner of representation of BACB shall be as follows: The Bulgarian-American Credit Bank shall be represented always jointly by any two of the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Directors: Mr. Ilian Petrov Georgiev, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alexander Dimitrov Dimitrov, Executive Director and Ms. Loreta Ivanova Grigorova, Executive Director.As per the above decision and pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Credit Institutions Act and the Commercial Act on 20 December 2021 the Bulgarian-American Credit Bank submitted an application to the Bulgarian Commercial Register for registration of the respective changes in the membership of the BACB Management Board and the legal representatives of BACB.

After the registration of the above circumstances and changes to the membership of the BACB Management Board and the legal representatives of BACB, the Bank shall inform accordingly the general public and the Financial Supervision Commission.

Notification