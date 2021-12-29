Log in
    BACB   BG1100098059

BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD

(BACB)
Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Registrations in the Commercial Register of changes in the BACB Management Board membership and in the manner of representation of the Bank

12/29/2021 | 10:07am EST
On 29 December 2021 under the batch of the Bulgarian-American Credit Bank in the Commercial Register with the Bulgarian Registry Agency the following circumstances were registered:

  1. Relieving Mr. Vassil Stefanov Simov of his office as a member of the Management Board and Executive Director of BACB
  2. Changes in the manner of representation of BACB

As of December 2021 the BACB Management Board shall consist of four members, as follows:

  1. Mr. Ilian Petrov Georgiev, Chief Executive Officer
  2. Mr. Alexander Dimitrov Dimitrov, Executive Director
  3. Ms. Loreta Ivanova Grigorova, Executive Director
  4. Ms. Silvia Kirilova Kirilova, member of the Management Board

As of 29 December 2021 the manner of representation of BACB shall be as follows: The Bulgarian-American Credit Bank shall be represented always jointly by any two of the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Directors: Mr. Ilian Petrov Georgiev, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alexander Dimitrov Dimitrov, Executive Director and Ms. Loreta Ivanova Grigorova, Executive Director.As per the above decision and pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Credit Institutions Act and the Commercial Act on 20 December 2021 the Bulgarian-American Credit Bank submitted an application to the Bulgarian Commercial Register for registration of the respective changes in the membership of the BACB Management Board and the legal representatives of BACB.

After the registration of the above circumstances and changes to the membership of the BACB Management Board and the legal representatives of BACB, the Bank shall inform accordingly the general public and the Financial Supervision Commission.

Notification

Disclaimer

Bulgarian American Credit Bank AD published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 44,8 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net income 2020 12,9 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
Net cash 2020 281 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 89,3 M 89,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,83x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 38,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ilian Petrov Georgiev Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Dimitrov Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tsvetelina Borislavova Karagyozova Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Boychev Ganev Member-Supervisory Board
Serge Lioutyi Member-Supervisory Board
