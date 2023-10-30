BACB published and disclosed a Report under art. 100b (8) of the Public Offering of Securities Act for the fulfillment of the obligations of BACB under the terms and conditions of an issue of unsecured bonds issued by "Bulgarian-American Credit Bank" AD, ISIN BG2100022222, in the amount of EUR 15,000,000 (EUR fifteen million), distributed in 300 (three hundred) ordinary, interest-bearing, book-entry, registered, freely transferable, unsecured, non-convertible bonds structured to meet the requirements for eligible obligations within the meaning of Chapter XIII, Section II of the Recovery and Resolution of Credit Institutions and Investment Firms Act