29.07.2024 14:53:12 (local time)

Company: Bulgarian Holding Company AD (BHC)

Bulgarian Holding Company AD appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 August 2024 at 11:00 am in Sofia at 25 Nezabravka St., Park Hotel Moskva, Conference Hall 3, under the following agenda:

- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies

- In a lack of quorum, the EGM will be held on 17 September 2024 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 16 August 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 14 August 2024 (Ex Date: 15 August 2024).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

