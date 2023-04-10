BULN REALUT : Notification new address for correspondence

Notification new address for correspondence
On the basis of Art. 17, p. 1 from Regulation (EU) 596/2014 we inform you the following:
"BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND" REIT has changed its address for correspondence with all institutions to:
Country: Bulgaria
District: Sofia (capital), Municipality: Stolichna
Place of residence: Sofia, p.k. 1784
Mladost district
Blvd./Str. Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd. No. 111R, 16th floor
Data changes are reflected in the Trade Register.
- Notification
Disclaimer
Bulgarian Real Estate Fund ADSITS published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 15:05:05 UTC.