BULN REALUT : Notification new address for correspondence

On the basis of Art. 17, p. 1 from Regulation (EU) 596/2014 we inform you the following:

"BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND" REIT has changed its address for correspondence with all institutions to:

Country: Bulgaria

District: Sofia (capital), Municipality: Stolichna

Place of residence: Sofia, p.k. 1784

Mladost district

Blvd./Str. Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd. No. 111R, 16th floor

Data changes are reflected in the Trade Register.

- Notification