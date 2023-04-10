Advanced search
    BREF   BG1100001053

BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT

(BREF)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2.060 BGN   +0.98%
11:06aBuln Realut : Notification new address for correspondence
PU
04/05Buln Realut : Insider information
PU
04/05Buln Realut : Notification newly leased areas Synergy Tower
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BULN REALUT : Notification new address for correspondence

04/10/2023 | 11:06am EDT
Notification new address for correspondence

On the basis of Art. 17, p. 1 from Regulation (EU) 596/2014 we inform you the following:

"BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND" REIT has changed its address for correspondence with all institutions to:

Country: Bulgaria

District: Sofia (capital), Municipality: Stolichna

Place of residence: Sofia, p.k. 1784

Mladost district

Blvd./Str. Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd. No. 111R, 16th floor

Data changes are reflected in the Trade Register.

- Notification

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bulgarian Real Estate Fund ADSITS published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
