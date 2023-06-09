Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BREF   BG1100001053

BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT

(BREF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
2.180 BGN    0.00%
07:19aBulgarian Real Estate Fund Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
05/05Buln Realut : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
05/02Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

06/09/2023 | 07:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 09.06.2023 13:56:11 (local time)

Company: Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT-Sofia (BREF)
The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT dated 07 June 2023 passed the following resolutions:
- Adoption of the 2022 activity report of the managing bodies
- Adoption of the 2022 annual financial report of the company
- Adoption of the report of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2022 annual financial report
- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2022
- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022
- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022
- Election of a registered auditor for 2023
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
- Financial result allocation decision:
Allocation of 90% of 2022 transformed financial result to a dividend distribution to the shareholders in terms of BGN 0.1130022 gross dividend per share, i.e. BGN 3,914,613.96 in total
- Change of the registered office address to Sofia, 111R Tsarigradsko shose Blvd., fl. 16
The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 21 June 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 19 June 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 20 June 2023).
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bulgarian Real Estate Fund ADSITS published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 22,8 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net income 2022 12,5 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
Net Debt 2022 23,6 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
Yield 2022 5,65%
Capitalization 75,5 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chavdar Ivanov Donkov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todor Ludmilov Breshkov Co-founder & Chairman
Nikolay Sergeevich Dragomiretski Director
Atanas Kirilov Traychev Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT9.00%42
GECINA3.78%7 855
MIRVAC GROUP5.63%5 962
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.61%5 563
THE GPT GROUP-4.05%5 184
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.32%4 784
