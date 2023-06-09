Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

09.06.2023 13:56:11 (local time)

Company: Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT-Sofia (BREF)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT dated 07 June 2023 passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the 2022 activity report of the managing bodies

- Adoption of the 2022 annual financial report of the company

- Adoption of the report of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2022 annual financial report

- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2022

- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022

- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022

- Election of a registered auditor for 2023

- Amendments to the Statutes of the company

- Financial result allocation decision:

Allocation of 90% of 2022 transformed financial result to a dividend distribution to the shareholders in terms of BGN 0.1130022 gross dividend per share, i.e. BGN 3,914,613.96 in total

- Change of the registered office address to Sofia, 111R Tsarigradsko shose Blvd., fl. 16

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 21 June 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 19 June 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 20 June 2023).

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

