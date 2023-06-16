Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT : Notification new address

On the basis of Art. 17, p. 1 from Regulation (EU) 596/2014 we inform you the following:

"BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND" REIT has changed its statues, in the part concerning the address of the registered office and the management of the company, as well as the address for correspondence with all institutions. The new address is:

Country: Bulgaria

District: Sofia (capital), Municipality: Stolichna

Place of residence: Sofia 1784,

Mladost district

Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd. No. 111R, 16th floor

Data changes are reflected in the Trade Register.

- Notification