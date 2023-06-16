Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BREF   BG1100001053

BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT

(BREF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-14
2.200 BGN   +0.92%
02:26aBulgarian Real Estate Fund Reit : Notification new address
PU
06/09Bulgarian Real Estate Fund Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
05/05Buln Realut : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT : Notification new address

06/16/2023 | 02:26am EDT
Notification new address

On the basis of Art. 17, p. 1 from Regulation (EU) 596/2014 we inform you the following:

"BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND" REIT has changed its statues, in the part concerning the address of the registered office and the management of the company, as well as the address for correspondence with all institutions. The new address is:

Country: Bulgaria

District: Sofia (capital), Municipality: Stolichna

Place of residence: Sofia 1784,

Mladost district

Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd. No. 111R, 16th floor

Data changes are reflected in the Trade Register.

- Notification

Disclaimer

Bulgarian Real Estate Fund ADSITS published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 22,8 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2022 12,5 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net Debt 2022 23,6 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
Yield 2022 5,65%
Capitalization 76,2 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chavdar Ivanov Donkov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todor Ludmilov Breshkov Co-founder & Chairman
Nikolay Sergeevich Dragomiretski Director
Atanas Kirilov Traychev Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT10.00%43
GECINA2.68%7 850
MIRVAC GROUP3.76%5 877
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-0.92%5 411
THE GPT GROUP-2.38%5 261
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.08%4 699
